Hot Stuff: Winter romance novels revel in reality TV competitions and questions of identity

D'Vaughn & Kris Plan a Wedding By Chencia C. Higgins

Reality show fake relationships are certainly a trend in romance this year, but this might mark the most outrageous interpretation thus far. D'Vaughn Miller and Kris Zavala are contestants on Instant I Do, a TV show that challenges its contestants to plan a wedding in only six weeks, all while convincing their loved ones that their romance is for real. Couples who manage to hoodwink their families stay in the competition, while those who can't sell the lie are out. Both D'Vaughn and Kris come on the show with more complex motivations than merely winning the $100,000 at stake. D'Vaughn is still not out to her family, and she wants to use the show to rip the band-aid off and tell them she's a lesbian. Meanwhile, Kris, who is a social media influencer, is out, but she's tired of all the flings slipping into her DMs. She wants something that will last and is eager to come on the show to find true love. However, improbable that may be. D'Vaughn and Kris have an instant connection, an attraction and care underlining their every interaction. The way Higgins probes the fraught task of navigating not just coming out, but feeling heard and truly supported is profoundly moving. Kris has D'Vaughn's back in a way no one ever has before, helping her proclaim her identity in a way that doesn't necessitate she manage the feelings of others or give in to their emotional manipulation. Higgins calls out such behaviors, while still granting characters grace, painting a very complex portrait of the ways in which we navigate sexuality, identity, family, and love. She creates a rich cast of supporting characters, the colorful and deeply caring members of both women's families. And amidst reality TV drama, she finds subtle, meaningful ways to address questions of race, ethnicity, and colorism. The notion that filming a TV show would not make the family raise eyebrows more than once strains credulity, and the concept of Instant I Do isn't one that actually feels feasible. But the novel is really more about being willing to let oneself fall, to know what it is to give oneself over to the care of another no matter how terrifying the prospect. It's not about how long D'Vaughn and Kris know each other, but rather how they refuse to let the other live any other way but as the loudest and proudest version of themselves they can be. It's a beautiful distillation of the ways love can come if you simply open your heart, your arms, and fall, trusting the other person to hold on while they fall alongside you.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: B+