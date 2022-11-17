Hot Stuff: This fall's seven best romance novels are welcome emotional detours

Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne

Sally Thorne makes spooky season a year-round proposition with a quirky romance that is, in essence, Frankenstein fan-fiction. Angelika Frankenstein, the sister of the more famous Victor, has labored right alongside her brother in his scientific experiments. Lonely and viewed as an odd spinster by the entire town for her predilection for speaking her mind, Angelika decides to make her perfect match — literally. Selecting body parts from the morgue, she stitches together and reanimates her ideal man. Only he's not so sure he wants any part of this. What has always made Thorne's books such an outright delight is the vein of something strange and unusual running through them just below the surface. Here, she brings that out to play, while also exploring themes of loneliness, grief, and loss in profoundly moving fashion. The book does contain a central issue of consent, and it might be difficult for some readers to move past the fact that Angelika's hero has no agency in being brought to life and selected as her match. But anyone who's read Frankenstein knows that part of the storytelling is a purposeful interest in probing the limits and morality of science. That's no less the case here. Angelika yearns for Will, as he calls himself, but she ultimately leaves the choice to woo her in his hands. Meanwhile, Will feels that he must uncover the truth of his life before his first death before he can make peace with his attraction to Angelika. As Thorne's first historical, the book offers up her usual sense of humor, given even more free rein in the particulars of her fictional 19th-century town. There is an inherent mystery in Will's background, which the book seeds in satisfying ways. But its true magic lies in the way it probes the mysteries of the heart, how grief can twist and cripple us, and the joy of learning to take life and love as it comes. As for Thorne's writing, there is one truism that makes it leap off the page: it's alive, it's alive!

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A-