People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

Review: Emily Henry follows up her spectacular Beach Read with this riff on When Harry Met Sally. When Poppy and Alex first meet during orientation week freshman year of college, they’re like oil and water — with her penchant for bright colors and his preference for khakis. But when they end up sharing a ride home from school for the summer, they strike up a friendship that always teeters on the edge of something more across a decade of summer trips. After their last trip blew up their relationship, causing them to barely speak for two years, Poppy is determined to take one last vacation — and set everything to rights. But will the big “what if” at the center of their friendship blow it all up? Henry flits through time, back and forth across the litany of summer getaways, with aplomb, building a breathless yearning, rather than a linear portrait of friends turned lovers. Her lyrical writing is every bit as beautiful here as it was in Beach Read, keeping readers hanging on every word and savoring sentences. Though she perhaps withholds the reveal of what caused the relationship fracture a hair too long. Those expecting the rom-com riffing of When Harry Met Sally will find pleasure here, but People We Meet On Vacation is altogether more sensual and melancholy. On the surface, it’s a book about being on vacation, the ways we get to reinvent ourselves and put reality on hold when we’re traveling. But deep down, it’s really a book about home and finding a sense of one. Both Poppy and Alex grapple with loneliness, with being truly seen, and the abject fear of losing the one person who does. Henry’s writing creates a sense of holding your breath, that anticipation and longing that lingers, filling up space when the mind is left to wander. Alex craves stability, while Poppy is always chasing a sense of belonging. Both are unmoored by the sense that they can’t live without each other, but also seem to want the exact opposite things from life. But Henry understands and probes the ways in which home is so often not a place, but a person — and the terrifying, life-altering truth of that. For Poppy and Alex, it had to be each other, but realizing you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody is far more messy, complicated, and challenging than any one grand romantic speech. And that’s what’s so lovely about Henry’s work — it acknowledges that, but it gives you the tear-jerking speech too. When it comes to her writing, we’ll have what she’s having.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A-