One Last Stop, by Casey McQuiston

Review: Casey McQuiston follows up her smash debut, Red, White & Royal Blue, with this altogether stranger and more soulful novel. Cynical 23-year-old August is new to New York City when she meets the mysterious and entrancing Jane, a girl with a leather jacket who saves August from a coffee spill. But when it turns out Jane has been trapped on the Q line since the late 1970s, never aging, never moving on, August starts to ponder how to free her — and if she even wants to. One Last Stop is a love letter to found family and queer history, a tale of finding one's place against all odds and upending the narratives the LGBTQ community has too long been forced to accept as a pittance of representation. August has spent her whole life running, so the last thing she expects is to find a sense of home in the quirky collection of characters in her Brooklyn apartment and a girl lost in time. But Jane forces August to question everything: the hard-won rights and ease of living openly she's taken for granted, as well as the possibility that magic and the unexplainable can exist. Meanwhile, Jane is intoxicated by the description of the decades she's missed, the possibility of walking out of the subway hand-in-hand with a woman with a much-diminished threat of violence. As the two fall hard for each other, they learn lessons about family, belonging, and sacrifice. McQuiston's prose is millennial poetry, the lyricism of her work butting against one-liners and a winking sense of humor ripped from the Tumblr generation. One Last Stop is more of a slow burn than McQuiston's debut, intent on building a layered and powerful history that leads to an impactful third act. There's perhaps less whimsy here, but that's by design. If Red, White & Royal Blue is a queer fairy tale, One Last Stop is a punk anthem — an angrier love story about soft people whom life has given hard edges. While Red, White & Royal Blue was about rewriting history, One Last Stop is about plumbing its depths, unearthing the stories left invisible, and acknowledging and embracing everything our ancestors — the ones we're related to by blood and the ones we share a spiritual connection with — have won for us. It probably would've been wiser to fictionalize events rather than drawing on real historical moments in some instances, as certain twists run the risk of trivializing or subverting genuine tragedy in problematic ways. And it offers too rosy a view of how far we've come since the '70s without really digging into the lingering systemic challenges we face when it comes to racism, intolerance, and homophobia. But the book is deliberately celebratory, a tribute to drag queens, pancake houses, and subway crushes, and a giant middle finger to gentrification. Everything in its ethos champions the misfits of this world, reminding us that there's a beautiful place and person out there for everybody — even if it means being brave enough to touch the third rail.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: B+