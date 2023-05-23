Happy Place by Emily Henry

Emily Henry does it yet again with Happy Place, a romance novel that treads more fully into the territory of women's fiction. It follows Harriet and Wyn, the perfect couple who has actually been broken up for five months. When they reunite at their annual summer getaway in Maine, they have to pretend to still be together for the sake of making sure their last week spent at the cottage (which is for sale) is a special one. But sometimes pretending starts to feel an awful lot like reality. The book pings back and forth between key moments in Harriet and Wyn's past — their first meeting, the split itself, etc. — and the present day on the summer trip. Though it has moments of hilarity, arguing over who will get the bed or the floor in their shared room, for instance, by and large, Happy Place is a more somber entry from Henry. The breakup and their wistful regrets pervade the storytelling. Harriet has never seen a marriage that works, while Wyn has only known the domestic bliss of his parents. But through the attempt to recapture what has made the cabin their "happy place," they discover that it's not about a specific time or place, but rather the people you've made the memories with. It's equally a love story about friendship, the ways in which it fluctuates and evolves, as it is about a second chance for Harriet and Wyn. In some ways, the things that broke them as a couple are the same things threatening their friendship — an unwillingness to accept change, a striving to live up to expectations, an inability to communicate. The trip, in recreating many of their traditions for better or worse, exposes these vulnerable spots, only to give them the springboard to build back even stronger. The book abounds with Henry's signature wit, her one-liners and asides reading like a late-night text from a best friend. Sometimes they're full of gossip, other times much needed advice — but they're always welcome and oh-so soothing in this wild world. Happy Place is not as interested in spearing literary tropes as some of Henry's previous novels, but it is heartfelt and cozy, its themes of second chances and self-love as familiar and vibrant as the cartoon covers of her books. It's a novel about nostalgia, the ways in which longing for our past can derail our future — and a paean to friendship, to stupid inside jokes only the people you love most understand, and to long, lazy summer days. All of that creates a protective shell for the vulnerable story at its center — of learning to listen to the wishes of one's heart and having the courage to act on them. Henry's ability to write with wry humor bruised with the melancholy of life is her innate gift, and that's what makes each new title from her one of our most trusted happy places.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A