Bombshell, by Sarah MacLean

Review: Sarah MacLean makes righteous female rage oh-so-sexy and empowering. Her books have always buzzed with a feminist undercurrent, but she devours misogyny and sets fire to the patriarchy with her latest, the first in a new series, Hell's Belles, which focuses on a group of women dedicated to unmasking heinous men and protecting vulnerable women. As London's favorite scandal, Lady Sesily Talbot is an expert at using her reputation as a light-skirt to uncover secrets and set dangerous plots in motion. Only one thing has ever felled her — her attraction to her sister's friend and co-tavern owner, American Caleb Calhoun. But Caleb, who has a mysterious past of his own, has avoided Sesily, all too aware he won't be able to help himself if he lets their chemistry ignite. When Caleb witnesses Sesily enacting one of her schemes, he's drawn into her orbit (and recruited by her sister to keep her safe). The two soon can't keep their hands off each other, becoming enmeshed in an obsessive need to protect one another while trying not to lose their heads and their hearts. Sesily is righteously incensed, a woman who uses her fury for productive ends and loves with her whole heart. She fights alongside a host of other women who use society's tendency to dub them odd or beneath their notice to obscure their shadowy actions, which have the potential to alter culture at its core. Caleb is a man who supports these women, even if he doesn't understand them, and fears for their well-being. At every turn, he's determined to take the fall, to put himself in harm's way to keep Sesily and others safe. But in the midst of their sexy escapades, he comes to realize that fighting alongside someone is so much better than fighting for them. It's not that he ever doubts Sesily, he just fears she's reckless. But Sesily and her compatriots prove that what others might see as reckless is actually meticulously plotted. It's a tribute to the fierce intelligence and incredible foresight of women, their uncanny ability to be ultra-prepared in a world that has conditioned them to know they're always in danger. MacLean's writing has a great deal to say about women now — about our desire to count men as our partners, confidantes, and lovers, while acknowledging the precarious state in which a world built for them leaves us. Underneath the steamy romance, there's a potent angst with real-world implications. It understands what women have always done to survive — fan the embers of a whisper network into a flame that could burn it all down. That heat, that passion, that worthy wrath is inked on every page of MacLean's novel — and it's rare that it feels so good to be angry.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A+