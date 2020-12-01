16 holiday romances to keep your fire burning

Do you wish that Hallmark movies had more sex (read: like literally any sex)? A Princess for Christmas is a confection of a holiday plot with more steam than a perfect cup of hot cocoa. Leo Ricci is stretched to his breaking point, driving a cab and caring for his little sister Gabby. But when Princess Marie of Eldovia ends up in the back of his cab, he might have to make some room for romance. The two quickly bond and Marie invites Leo and Gabby to join her in Eldovia for the holidays, an Alpine paradise with a hot cocoa ball (!) and a bustling luxury watch industry. Given her surname, Holiday was virtually obligated to write a book like this — and she delivers with a sexy, sugary delight full of her signature delectable banter.