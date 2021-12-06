18 holiday romance novels to make your season holly jolly

Love and Latkes by Stacey Agdern

Web designer Batya Averman is ecstatic to be chosen to head up the website for a latke fry-off, until she discovers it means she has to return to the hometown she fled. There, she crosses paths with her former unrequited crush Abe Neumann, who dreams of ditching his accounting job to open a Jewish deli. He wants to win the fry-off to earn prize money to help him realize his dreams. But maybe another dream will be fulfilled for them both along the way. Agdern is never short of charm and heart in her enchanting Friendships and Festivals novels, which have helped carve an essential place for Hanukkah romances on the holiday shelf.