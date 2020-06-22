The Lions of Fifth Avenue author Fiona Davis shares her historical fiction summer reading list

The Book of Lost Names is inspired by the true story of a young woman who used her talent of forgery to help Jewish children safely escape France during WWII. To escape, these children needed new identities, but being too young to remember their birth names, Eva uses a forgery code to record them in a book she called The Book of Lost Names. A dual timeline guides readers between Eva’s life in 2005 when she rediscovers the book and 1942 when she used her bravery in the Resistance. In present day, Eva is faced with the challenge of revisiting past trauma to complete her original mission. (Now available)