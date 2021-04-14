See the cover for Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny's new thriller State of Terror

Hillary Clinton is adding to her literary resumé. The politician has authored numerous books — everything from the 2017 retelling of her most recent presidential run to The Book of Gutsy Women, a children's book she wrote with daughter Chelsea Clinton — but this time she's tackling fiction, alongside her longtime friend (and bestselling author) Louise Penny. State of Terror will hit shelves on October 12, but EW is giving you the first look at the cover right now.

Hillary Rodham Clinton State of Terror Credit: St. Martin's Press

The book, which will be published jointly by Simon & Schuster and St. Martin's Press, draws on Clinton's intimate knowledge of the high-stakes world of foreign policy, and Penny's narrative-crafting expertise. It follows a Secretary of State who has recently joined the administration of her former political rival (sound familiar?). A series of terror attacks threaten the very tenuous global order, and the Secretary of State finds herself in charge of pulling together a task force and attempting to stop the conspiracy in its tracks. Basically, the co-authors wrote what would have been then-Secretary Clinton's most stressful day on the job.

"What an incredible experience, to get inside the State Department," Penny said in a statement. "Inside the White House. Inside the mind of the Secretary of State as high stake crises explode. Before we started, we talked about her time as Secretary of State. What was her worst nightmare? STATE OF TERROR is the answer."

You can pre-order your copy of the thriller now, and stay tuned to EW for more on the book as publication nears.