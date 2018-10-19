7 secrets of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone cover

At the request of the Scholastic salesforce, who thought Philosopher’s Stone might be an obstacle in capturing American readers, editor Arthur Levine suggested J.K. Rowling consider changing the title to “something that brings the magic more obviously forward, maybe something that indicates the whole school experience that Harry has,” he recalls. The proposal: Harry Potter and the School of Magic, which Rowling mulled over for a time, at least long enough for GrandPré to sketch it more than once. Then-art director David Saylor recalls, “It seemed like a good idea in a meeting, but then when you see it on a sketch, you’re like, ‘Oh no, this is not right.’ To me it felt too prosaic, like School of Drama, like School of Chemistry. It didn’t feel magical to me, ironically.” And for Rowling, too, who ultimately nixed it and proposed the alternative Sorcerer’s Stone. Levine explains, “Sometimes it’s just a small change like that that makes your marketing and sales people feel a tiny bit more confident, and they took that tiny bit of extra confidence and sparked it into a real fire.” Rowling has since stated that she regretted changing the title, but Levine appears more torn between the hypothetical and the reality: “I think they would have done fine with Philosopher’s Stone. But they were on a mission to get every child in America to read this book. In the end, I feel like history proves that was not a bad decision.”