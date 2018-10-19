7 secrets of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone cover

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Charisse Meloto/Scholastic
I Solemnly Swear That Hallway Doesn't Exist
Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
Harry Potter and the What!?
Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
If You Seek Harry
Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
Lightning Luck
Scholastic
The Sorcerer’s Smudge
Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
Fluff Love
Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
Fluff Love (Part 2)
Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
Accio My Friends
Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
1 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 9 Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
I Solemnly Swear That Hallway Doesn't Exist
3 of 9 Illustration by Mary GrandPré © Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.
Harry Potter and the What!?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement