See how Harry Potter book covers have changed through the years
The evolution of Harry Potter
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone first hit shelves in the United Kingdom on June 26, 1997, arriving stateside as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Sept. 1, 1998. In the decades since, author J.K. Rowling has released six subsequent Potter novels and the series has seen new life in bookstores thanks to anniversary editions and new illustrators. See dozens of Harry Potter covers through the years, ahead.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Thomas Taylor
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury UK Adult Edition, Cover Art by Andrew Davidson and Webb&Webb
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury House Hardcover Editions
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury House Paperback Editions
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 20th Anniversary Edition Cover, Illustrated by Brian Selznick
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 2020 hardcover edition, illustrated by MinaLima
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Cliff Wright
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Scholastic Illustrated Edition Cover, Illustrated by Jim Kay
Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets, Bloomsbury UK Adult Edition, Cover Art by Andrew Davidson and Webb&Webb
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury House Hardcover Editions (to be released July 2, 2018)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury House Paperback Editions (to be released July 2, 2018)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 20th Anniversary Edition Cover, Illustrated by Brian Selznick
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Cliff Wright
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Scholastic Illustrated Edition Cover, Illustrated by Jim Kay
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Bloomsbury UK Adult Edition, Cover Art by Andrew Davidson and Webb&Webb
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Giles Greenfield
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bloomsbury UK Adult Edition, Cover Art by Andrew Davidson and Webb&Webb
Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Jason Cockcroft