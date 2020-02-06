See how Harry Potter book covers have changed through the years

By Madeline Boardman and Jessica Derschowitz
Updated February 06, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST

1 of 58

The evolution of Harry Potter

Illustration by EW

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone first hit shelves in the United Kingdom on June 26, 1997, arriving stateside as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Sept. 1, 1998. In the decades since, author J.K. Rowling has released six subsequent Potter novels and the series has seen new life in bookstores thanks to anniversary editions and new illustrators. See dozens of Harry Potter covers through the years, ahead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 58

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Illustrated by Mary GrandPré

3 of 58

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Thomas Taylor

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 58

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 15th Anniversary Edition, Illustrated by Kazu Kibuishi

Advertisement

5 of 58

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury 2014 UK Edition, Illustrated by Jonny Duddle

6 of 58

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury Signature Edition, Cover Art by Clare Melinsky

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 58

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Scholastic Illustrated Edition Cover, Illustrated by Jim Kay

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 58

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury UK Adult Edition, Cover Art by Andrew Davidson and Webb&Webb

Advertisement

9 of 58

Bloomsbury

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury House Hardcover Editions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 58

Bloomsbury

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Bloomsbury House Paperback Editions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 58

Brian Selznick/© 2018 Scholastic

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 20th Anniversary Edition Cover, Illustrated by Brian Selznick

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 58

Minalima

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 2020 hardcover edition, illustrated by MinaLima

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 58

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Illustrated by Mary GrandPré

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 58

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Cliff Wright

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 58

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 15th Anniversary Edition, Illustrated by Kazu Kibuishi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 58

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury 2014 UK Edition, Illustrated by Jonny Duddle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 58

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury Signature Edition, Cover Art by Clare Melinsky

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 58

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Scholastic Illustrated Edition Cover, Illustrated by Jim Kay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 58

Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets, Bloomsbury UK Adult Edition, Cover Art by Andrew Davidson and Webb&Webb

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 58

Bloomsbury

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury House Hardcover Editions (to be released July 2, 2018)

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 58

Bloomsbury

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury House Paperback Editions (to be released July 2, 2018)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 58

Brian Selznick/© 2018 Scholastic

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 20th Anniversary Edition Cover, Illustrated by Brian Selznick

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 58

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Illustrated by Mary GrandPré

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 58

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Cliff Wright

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 58

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 15th Anniversary Edition, Illustrated by Kazu Kibuishi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 58

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Bloomsbury 2014 UK Edition, Illustrated by Jonny Duddle

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 58

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Bloomsbury Signature Edition, Cover Art by Clare Melinsky

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 58

Scholastic

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Scholastic Illustrated Edition Cover, Illustrated by Jim Kay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 58

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Bloomsbury UK Adult Edition, Cover Art by Andrew Davidson and Webb&Webb

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 58

Brian Selznick/© 2018 Scholastic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 58

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Illustrated by Mary GrandPré

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 58

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Giles Greenfield

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 58

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 15th Anniversary Edition, Illustrated by Kazu Kibuishi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 58

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bloomsbury 2014 UK Edition, Illustrated by Jonny Duddle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 58

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bloomsbury Signature Edition, Cover Art by Clare Melinsky

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 58

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bloomsbury UK Adult Edition, Cover Art by Andrew Davidson and Webb&Webb

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 58

Brian Selznick/© 2018 Scholastic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 58

Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Illustrated by Mary GrandPré

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 58

Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Bloomsbury UK Children's Edition, Illustrated by Jason Cockcroft

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 58