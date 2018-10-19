7 things we've learned about the Harry Potter world since the books ended

Patrick Gomez
October 19, 2018 at 11:15 AM EDT
<p>The world gasped&mdash;and applauded&mdash;when <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/01/31/fantastic-beasts-dumbledore-gay/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">J.K. Rowling announced at a 2007 fan event that Dumbledore is gay</a>, and the second <em>Fantastic Beasts</em> reveals that <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/25/fantastic-beasts-claudia-kim-nagini/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Voldemort&#8217;s snake Nagini was born a human</a>. But those aren&#8217;t the only bits of magic that have been discovered since the final pages of <em>Deathly Hallows</em>&#8230;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p><em><strong>For more untold stories of the wizarding world, </strong></em><b><i>pick up the new issue of&nbsp;</i>Entertainment Weekly<i>&nbsp;on stands now, or&nbsp;</i></b><a href="https://www.magazine.store/entertainment-weekly/2018/fantastic-beasts/"><i>buy it here</i></a><b><i>. Don&rsquo;t forget to&nbsp;</i></b><i><a href="https://www.magazine.store/entertainment-weekly/?utm_source=ew&amp;utm_medium=internal&amp;utm_campaign=i810ewriw1189">subscribe<b>&nbsp;</b></a></i><b><i>for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.</i></b></p>
pinterest
The Wizarding World Continues

The world gasped—and applauded—when J.K. Rowling announced at a 2007 fan event that Dumbledore is gay, and the second Fantastic Beasts reveals that Voldemort’s snake Nagini was born a human. But those aren’t the only bits of magic that have been discovered since the final pages of Deathly Hallows

 

For more untold stories of the wizarding world, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>When <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/01/02/harry-potter-cursed-child-hermione-noma-dumezweni-emma-watson/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Noma Dumezweni (right) was cast in the West End production of <em>Harry Potter and the Cursed Child</em></a>, some scoffed at the idea of a black actress as Hermione, especially after she was portrayed by Emma Watson (left) in the films. In response, Rowling took to Twitter in December 2015 to point out she never specified her skin tone: &#8220;Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Hermione Didn't Have to Be White

When Noma Dumezweni (right) was cast in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, some scoffed at the idea of a black actress as Hermione, especially after she was portrayed by Emma Watson (left) in the films. In response, Rowling took to Twitter in December 2015 to point out she never specified her skin tone: “Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione.”

Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.; Charlie Gray
<p>&#8220;My friends and I are having a super intense debate about the cost of tuition at #Hogwarts,&#8221; one fan tweeted in July 2015. Thankfully, Rowling saw the tweet and put the subject to rest: &#8220;There&#8217;s no tuition fee! The Ministry of Magic covers the cost of all magical education!&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Hogwarts Is Tuition-Free!

“My friends and I are having a super intense debate about the cost of tuition at #Hogwarts,” one fan tweeted in July 2015. Thankfully, Rowling saw the tweet and put the subject to rest: “There’s no tuition fee! The Ministry of Magic covers the cost of all magical education!”

Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
<p>The infinite word count permitted on pottermore.com, which Rowling launched in 2012, allowed the author to expand on the story of the infamous prison that housed wizarding world criminals like&nbsp;Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter in the films): Azkaban sits on an island that was once inhabited by a wizard named Ekrizdis, who practiced dark magic and lured Muggle sailors there to torture and kill them. Upon his death, his concealment charms faded and the Ministry investigated. &#8220;The least frightening part of it was that the place was infested with Dementors,&#8221; wrote Rowling.</p>
pinterest
The History of Azkaban

The infinite word count permitted on pottermore.com, which Rowling launched in 2012, allowed the author to expand on the story of the infamous prison that housed wizarding world criminals like Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter in the films): Azkaban sits on an island that was once inhabited by a wizard named Ekrizdis, who practiced dark magic and lured Muggle sailors there to torture and kill them. Upon his death, his concealment charms faded and the Ministry investigated. “The least frightening part of it was that the place was infested with Dementors,” wrote Rowling.

Murray Close/Warner Bros.
<p>In Draco&#8217;s biography on Pottermore, Rowling revealed that the young wizard&#8217;s (Tom Felton in the films) father, Lucius, believed Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) would follow in Voldemort&#8217;s footsteps. &#8220;It was comforting to think that he, Lucius, might be in for a second chance of world domination, should this Potter boy prove to be another, and greater, pure-blood champion,&#8221; which is why Draco initially attempted to befriend Harry.</p>
pinterest
Draco Was Raised to Believe Harry Was a Great Dark Wizard

In Draco’s biography on Pottermore, Rowling revealed that the young wizard’s (Tom Felton in the films) father, Lucius, believed Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) would follow in Voldemort’s footsteps. “It was comforting to think that he, Lucius, might be in for a second chance of world domination, should this Potter boy prove to be another, and greater, pure-blood champion,” which is why Draco initially attempted to befriend Harry.

Everett Collection
<p>On Pottermore, Rowling divulged that Headmistress Minerva McGonagall&#8217;s (Maggie Smith in the fims) mother, Isobel, deeply resented marrying a Muggle and living away from her fellow witches and wizards. That resentment weighed on the marriage and Minerva, who &#8220;never forgot how much her mother cried, when the letter of [Hogwarts] admittance arrived&#8230;. [She] knew that Isobel was sobbing, not only out of pride, but also of envy.&#8221; Another tidbit: Divinations professor Sybill Trelawney was once married, but it ended &#8220;in unforeseen rupture when she refused to adopt the surname &#8216;Higginbottom.'&#8221;</p>
pinterest
The Untold Lives of the Hogwarts Faculty

On Pottermore, Rowling divulged that Headmistress Minerva McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith in the fims) mother, Isobel, deeply resented marrying a Muggle and living away from her fellow witches and wizards. That resentment weighed on the marriage and Minerva, who “never forgot how much her mother cried, when the letter of [Hogwarts] admittance arrived…. [She] knew that Isobel was sobbing, not only out of pride, but also of envy.” Another tidbit: Divinations professor Sybill Trelawney was once married, but it ended “in unforeseen rupture when she refused to adopt the surname ‘Higginbottom.'”

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
<p>Picking up 19 years after <em>Deathly Hallows</em>, <em>Harry Potter and the Cursed Child</em> has thrilled theatergoers since 2016 and includes insight into Harry&#8217;s (Jamie Parker in the play) adult life, including the fact that he went on to become Head Auror, and his younger son, Albus Severus, was sorted into Slytherin, as the child feared in the <em>Deathly Hallows</em> epilogue.</p>
pinterest
Harry's Life After Hogwarts

Picking up 19 years after Deathly Hallows, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has thrilled theatergoers since 2016 and includes insight into Harry’s (Jamie Parker in the play) adult life, including the fact that he went on to become Head Auror, and his younger son, Albus Severus, was sorted into Slytherin, as the child feared in the Deathly Hallows epilogue.

Manuel Harlan
<p>A school-age Tonks (left) is featured in <a href="https://ew.com/gaming/2018/04/25/harry-potter-hogwarts-mystery-mobile-game/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the mobile game <em>Hogwarts Mystery</em></a>, in which the user experiences seven years at the school while searching for their missing brother Jacob, who had been investigating cursed vaults. The game is not official canon, but it shows Tonks and the elder Weasley brothers helping search for Jacob&mdash;with the help of a Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, Patricia Rakepick (right), who just <em>has</em> to be played by Cate Blanchett in the inevitable movie version.</p>
pinterest
Tonks Got into an Major Adventure at Hogwarts — and Had a Teacher with a Famous Dopplegänger

A school-age Tonks (left) is featured in the mobile game Hogwarts Mystery, in which the user experiences seven years at the school while searching for their missing brother Jacob, who had been investigating cursed vaults. The game is not official canon, but it shows Tonks and the elder Weasley brothers helping search for Jacob—with the help of a Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, Patricia Rakepick (right), who just has to be played by Cate Blanchett in the inevitable movie version.

Portkey Games (2)
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Warner Bros. Pictures

The Wizarding World Continues

The world gasped—and applauded—when J.K. Rowling announced at a 2007 fan event that Dumbledore is gay, and the second Fantastic Beasts reveals that Voldemort’s snake Nagini was born a human. But those aren’t the only bits of magic that have been discovered since the final pages of Deathly Hallows

 

For more untold stories of the wizarding world, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.; Charlie Gray

Hermione Didn't Have to Be White

When Noma Dumezweni (right) was cast in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, some scoffed at the idea of a black actress as Hermione, especially after she was portrayed by Emma Watson (left) in the films. In response, Rowling took to Twitter in December 2015 to point out she never specified her skin tone: “Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione.”

3 of 8 Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.

Hogwarts Is Tuition-Free!

“My friends and I are having a super intense debate about the cost of tuition at #Hogwarts,” one fan tweeted in July 2015. Thankfully, Rowling saw the tweet and put the subject to rest: “There’s no tuition fee! The Ministry of Magic covers the cost of all magical education!”

Advertisement
4 of 8 Murray Close/Warner Bros.

The History of Azkaban

The infinite word count permitted on pottermore.com, which Rowling launched in 2012, allowed the author to expand on the story of the infamous prison that housed wizarding world criminals like Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter in the films): Azkaban sits on an island that was once inhabited by a wizard named Ekrizdis, who practiced dark magic and lured Muggle sailors there to torture and kill them. Upon his death, his concealment charms faded and the Ministry investigated. “The least frightening part of it was that the place was infested with Dementors,” wrote Rowling.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Everett Collection

Draco Was Raised to Believe Harry Was a Great Dark Wizard

In Draco’s biography on Pottermore, Rowling revealed that the young wizard’s (Tom Felton in the films) father, Lucius, believed Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) would follow in Voldemort’s footsteps. “It was comforting to think that he, Lucius, might be in for a second chance of world domination, should this Potter boy prove to be another, and greater, pure-blood champion,” which is why Draco initially attempted to befriend Harry.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

The Untold Lives of the Hogwarts Faculty

On Pottermore, Rowling divulged that Headmistress Minerva McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith in the fims) mother, Isobel, deeply resented marrying a Muggle and living away from her fellow witches and wizards. That resentment weighed on the marriage and Minerva, who “never forgot how much her mother cried, when the letter of [Hogwarts] admittance arrived…. [She] knew that Isobel was sobbing, not only out of pride, but also of envy.” Another tidbit: Divinations professor Sybill Trelawney was once married, but it ended “in unforeseen rupture when she refused to adopt the surname ‘Higginbottom.'”

Advertisement
7 of 8 Manuel Harlan

Harry's Life After Hogwarts

Picking up 19 years after Deathly Hallows, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has thrilled theatergoers since 2016 and includes insight into Harry’s (Jamie Parker in the play) adult life, including the fact that he went on to become Head Auror, and his younger son, Albus Severus, was sorted into Slytherin, as the child feared in the Deathly Hallows epilogue.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Portkey Games (2)

Tonks Got into an Major Adventure at Hogwarts — and Had a Teacher with a Famous Dopplegänger

A school-age Tonks (left) is featured in the mobile game Hogwarts Mystery, in which the user experiences seven years at the school while searching for their missing brother Jacob, who had been investigating cursed vaults. The game is not official canon, but it shows Tonks and the elder Weasley brothers helping search for Jacob—with the help of a Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, Patricia Rakepick (right), who just has to be played by Cate Blanchett in the inevitable movie version.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now