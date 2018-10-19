7 things we've learned about the Harry Potter world since the books ended

The world gasped—and applauded—when J.K. Rowling announced at a 2007 fan event that Dumbledore is gay, and the second Fantastic Beasts reveals that Voldemort’s snake Nagini was born a human. But those aren’t the only bits of magic that have been discovered since the final pages of Deathly Hallows…

For more untold stories of the wizarding world, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.