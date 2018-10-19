7 things we've learned about the Harry Potter world since the books ended

The Wizarding World Continues
Warner Bros. Pictures
Hermione Didn't Have to Be White
Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.; Charlie Gray
Hogwarts Is Tuition-Free!
Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
The History of Azkaban
Murray Close/Warner Bros.
Draco Was Raised to Believe Harry Was a Great Dark Wizard
Everett Collection
The Untold Lives of the Hogwarts Faculty
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
Harry's Life After Hogwarts
Manuel Harlan
Tonks Got into an Major Adventure at Hogwarts — and Had a Teacher with a Famous Dopplegänger
Portkey Games (2)
1 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement