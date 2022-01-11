Hanya Yanagihara's Paradise found

Yanagihara never sought out literary stardom. She has a big day job — editor in chief of T: The New York Times Style Magazine — and A Little Life, which followed her modest-selling debut, The People in the Trees (2013), by all accounts should not have been very popular. It's 720 pages long, and at least 700 of those pages (un-scientifically speaking) are devastatingly sad. It follows four best friends who move to New York after college (two of them to an illegal sublet in a dilapidated Lispenard Street building). As they build careers and go to dinner and meet lovers, the author reveals the devastating backstory for the main character Jude. What was once a social novel crumbles into a grief gospel, with Jude's trauma leaking through every paragraph. But the book was an unlikely success story: After an initial slow burn, it sold more than 2.5 million copies, and was a finalist for the National Book Award and Booker Prize. Yanagihara wasn't sure she would write another novel, but then an idea came to her that felt urgent, and like a story only she could tell. "It was shortly after the Trump inauguration, and during the announcement of the Muslim ban," she says. "I started thinking about the idea of paradise: America as a paradise, and whether we've been interpreting and billing America correctly all this time."