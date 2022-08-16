Exclusive look at Han and Leia's Star Wars wedding on Endor

EW has an exclusive book excerpt and concept art of the big day from Beth Revis' The Princess and the Scoundrel.

We watched them flirt on Hoth. We watched them kiss on the Millennium Falcon. We watched them tell each other "I love you" on Bespin (or at least one of them tell the other that). Now, we can see them get married.

In the new Star Wars novel The Princess and the Scoundrel, written by Beth Revis and out today, readers travel with Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa to the forest moon of Endor, where the Scoundrel in question pops the question, leading to — with apologies to Anakin and Padmé — the most famous wedding to take place in a galaxy far, far away.

And while you can read all about the wedding (as well as the disrupted honeymoon that follows) in the book — and also hear it discussed at length on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast — we have some exclusive romantic storybook-inspired concept art by Geneva Bowers of the nuptials right here, as well as an exclusive excerpt!

The wedding takes place at the Great Tree — an Ewok temple of great significance on Endor — and is officiated by none other than Tosche Station connoisseur Luke Skywalker! (Although Ewok shaman Logray does step in to make sure the happy couple partakes in some local marriage customs.)

But Luke and Logray are not the only familiar faces to play a big part in the wedding. Most of the arrangements were made by none other than Mon Mothma herself, while Lando Calrissian (who skillfully finds a way to trick Han into wearing a nice jacket) serves as best man. Evidently, judging by the art, droids are not welcome on the dais, so C-3PO and R2D2 have to slum it out in the audience with the Ewoks.

But you don't just have to look at this exclusive concept art of Han and Leia's wedding. You can also read about the big day courtesy of this exclusive excerpt below from The Princess and the Scoundrel.

An excerpt from The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Revis, courtesy of Random House Worlds

The tree the temple was built into was called the Great Tree, according to C-3PO's translation, and it was something of a god itself to the Ewoks.

"The Great Tree is a part of their origin mythology," C-3PO had explained when Han and Chewie had arrived there that morning. "It gives life and connects them to their land. They say the roots of all the trees in the forest intertwine with the Great Tree's roots. Each tree on the entire moon is both a unique individual and a part of the Great Tree." C-3PO had seemed to consider his translation for a moment. "It is rather confusing," he allowed.

But it made for a great spot to get married, Han had to admit. Separated from the main village, the Great Tree had an air of solemnity to it that didn't really exist anywhere else on the forest moon. And the Ewoks had outdone themselves in decorations. Flower garlands wove around the entire outer perimeter of the temple built high into the Great Tree. C-3PO had tried to explain what each flower symbolized, but Han hadn't even known how to distinguish the different varieties, much less that the yellow bloom wrapped around the pink one was supposed to be a blessing of the forest for many children. Or much food. One of those. C-3PO wasn't exactly clear on the distinctions.

But the furballs really had gone above and beyond, tucking tight little buds of flowers between each wrung of the ladder Han had climbed to get to the temple. And it was even better inside.

Not only was the temple the biggest building in the entire village, it incorporated the Great Tree into its design. Standing in the center of the open space, the Great Tree's branches spread wide. Below the temple, stretching to the ground, there was one solid trunk, but behind the walls, the trunk split off into three different directions. Han wasn't sure if the tree had grown like that naturally or if some patient Ewok had bent the branches to form the interlacing design. The three different splits curved around, intertwining and creating a hollow space in the middle of the trunk before they shot off in three different directions, forming the main beams that supported the temple's roof.

Luke looked between Han and Leia at the crowd gathered in the temple, then turned to Leia.

"Ready?" he asked softly. She nodded, and then Han did.

Luke started speaking. His words were soft, but everyone in the tem­ple heard him. It was a simple speech really—about love and unity and trust. But truth lay in simplicity. He spoke sincerely, and Leia felt every­thing fade away as her brother's words wrapped around her and Han, a comforting promise that they—all of them—were a family, and that this moment would last well beyond this day.

"When I saw Leia for the first time, she spoke of hope," Luke said. "And that is what she has always embodied for me."

Leia almost laughed aloud. That message had been sent to Obi-Wan, a formal, yet desperate, call into the void that she had no idea her long-lost twin brother would find. He labeled her the symbol of hope? No—she did not embody it.

She had been seeking it.

And, somehow, she had been heard.

Leia's hands tightened in Han's, and he met her eyes. Okay? he mouthed. She nodded silently, smiling.

Maybe Luke was right. Maybe, to be the embodiment of hope, all she had to do was seek it.

