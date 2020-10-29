First look at David Gordon Green's illustrated adaptation of John Carpenter's Halloween

Because of the coronavirus we can't yet see David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills — the director's sequel to his 2018 horror hit Halloween — which has been delayed until October of next year. But horror fans, and their children, can read Green's rhyme-filled, and illustrated, book The Legend of Halloween, a retelling of director John Carpenter and co-writer Debra Hill's original 1978 slasher classic.

"I have nine-year-old twin boys and I try to be somewhat cautious the content that the absorb," he says. "I thought this would be a fun way to tell the story and establish the world of Halloween that John Carpenter and Debra Hill started."

The book's illustrations are by another filmmaker, Onur Tukel (Catfight).

"I’ve known him since my very first film," says Green. "We’ve been friends forever and I honestly didn’t know he was an illustrator for a very long time. When I saw some his work I was very impressed. We did a wrap gift for the crew on Halloween Kills and and the partnership just took off."

So, would Green like to give the same treatment to any other horror classics? Friday the 13th? A Nightmare on Elm Street? C.H.U.D.?

"I would love to do C.H.U.D.!" says Green, of the 1984 cult movie about underground-dwelling monsters. "We have another book coming out for kids that's not about a movie, it’s about making a movie. We’re working on how we actually continue and expand this collaboration. So many movies almost feel disposable these days, there's so much content out. As a film geek myself, I miss the world of movie posters and collectibles. I think this is a fun way that I can help create things that like-minded enthusiasts enjoy."

You can pre-order The Legend of Halloween at the title's official website. The book is produced by Malek Akkad and Ryan Freimann in association with Further Front Publishing.

Check out an exclusive first look at Green and Tukel's The Legend of Halloween below.

Image zoom Credit: Further Front Publishing

Image zoom Credit: Further Front Publishing

Image zoom Credit: Further Front Publishing

Image zoom Credit: Further Front Publishing

