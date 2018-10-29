15 spooky comics to get you in the Halloween spirit

The Sandman #6, a.k.a. “24 Hours,” might just be the scariest comic ever made. The issue finds old-school DC supervillain Dr. Destiny stealing the Dream King’s magical ruby and using its powers to control the actions of every person in a 24-hour diner. As the hours tick by, Destiny makes them worship him, then confess their darkest secrets (and boy are they dark), then have an orgy, and then brutally mutilate and kill each other.

The Sandman lasted for 75 issues, and the rest of the run is also filled with horrific spectacles (including a serial killer convention and the dead returning to Earth from an abandoned Hell), but “24 Hours” set the benchmark.

As Gaiman told EW last year, “I wanted to sail the horror ship out as far as I could in Sandman because even if I never went that far again in the rest of the run, people would know this thing was dangerous. They would know the ship could sink under you at any moment, and that felt like the right way to do it.”

