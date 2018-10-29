15 spooky comics to get you in the Halloween spirit

Comics To Frighten and Unsettle
IDW (2); Berger Books
Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts (Dark Horse)
Berger Books
The Sandman (DC Comics/Vertigo)
Vertigo
The Walking Dead (Image Comics)
Image Comics
From Hell (Top Shelf)
Top Shelf Productions
Hellboy: The Complete Short Stories (Dark Horse)
Dark Horse Books
Gideon Falls (Image Comics)
Image Comics
Locke & Key (IDW)
IDW
Justice League Dark (DC Comics)
DC Entertainment
Archie Horror
Archie (3)
Redlands (Image Comics)
Image Comics
30 Days of Night (IDW)
IDW
Abbott (Boom! Studios)
Boom Studios
Johnny the Homicidal Maniac (SLG Publishing)
Slave Labor
The Vault of Horror (EC Comics)
Dark Horse Books
Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection (VIZ Media)
VIZ Media
