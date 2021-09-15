Inside the Grey's Anatomy pilot: 'ABC basically treated the show as if it were a low priority'

MIMI MELGAARD (Costume Designer): At the very beginning, Shonda wanted the scrubs to look real, but real scrubs are totally ill-fitting. They're huge. We altered them all, but we wanted them to look real. We didn't want to make them look like they zipped up the back, but we tried to make them as flattering as possible within the reality of the show. The thing that was really challenging as a costume designer for Grey's is that everything had to be subdued. The story was first, and the clothes couldn't distract from the story at all. If someone's coming into the hospital, it's emotional. I worked really hard to never have the clothes upstage anything. Even in surgery, you see the bottom of the scrub cap and their eyes. I didn't want anything to distract from their eyes, even in those real tight close-ups. I wanted the character and the story to come out. I don't want someone to go, like, "What coat is that?" Or, "Ooh, that's a cool bag." We never wanted that, so we kind of developed this Seattle look, which was a muted color palette. Also, when the show started, my intention was to have the clothes really subtle. I kept thinking that the show was going to go into syndication, so I wanted the clothes to look timeless.