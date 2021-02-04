Grey's Anatomy book How to Save a Life to reveal new details about the ABC drama

How to Save a Life, from EW editor-at-large Lynette Rice, includes more than 80 interviews from the ABC hit's cast and crew.

Grey's Anatomy fans, this a Code Black-level news alert: An upcoming book will detail the never-before-told, behind-the-scenes story of the ABC hit drama.

How to Save A Life, from Entertainment Weekly editor-at-large Lynette Rice, is based on 80 new interviews with the series' current and former cast and crewmembers, as well as some of the influential musicians whose music was used on the show. The book covers the drama's humble beginnings, from Shonda Rhimes' first script to its polarizing relationships, heartbreaking departures, and memorable guest stars.

"Grey's Anatomy remains the most popular, zeitgeist-cracking show on TV, but what went down behind the scenes was just as fascinating and dramatic as what viewers saw each week," Rice said. "I can't wait for fans to travel down memory lane with me and revisit some of the most mind-blowing moments on the show. I offer new insight on some of the show's most controversial departures, and share fresh intel on why the show was so headline-prone in the early days."

Rice has written extensively about Grey's Anatomy over the years, and was the only reporter to talk to Patrick Dempsey after his surprise exit in 2015.

The book will be published Sept. 21, which may or may not be after the show itself concludes. Star Ellen Pompeo's contract expires at the end of the current season and the Meredith Grey actress has hinted that she'd like to hang up her scrubs for good. Still, Grey's remains ABC's most-watched drama series and it seems unlikely the network will let its Thursday night anchor perish just yet.

Here's a first look at the book's cover:

How to Save A Life is published by St. Martin's Press and is now available for pre-order.