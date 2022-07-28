7 fantastic kids' books for late summer

Two Dogs by Ian Falconer

After the best-selling success of the Olivia series, author Ian Falconer knows exactly how to get little ones giggling. He does it again with his charming new picture book, Two Dogs. Bored dachshund brothers, Perry and Augie, are trapped inside their house while their owner is away. But will they let something as simple as a locked door spoil their backyard fun? Of course not! While cautious Augie tries not to get them into too much mischief, the irrepressible Perry dives headfirst into it, whether that means going swimming in the pool or digging an enormous hole in the yard. Kids will no doubt laugh along with these raucous doggies' hijinks.