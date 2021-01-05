Roaring '20s indeed: See all the new Great Gatsby editions
F. Scott Fitzgerald's most famous novel has entered the public domain, giving publishers the green light to offer their own takes on the tales of West Egg.
In accordance with U.S. copyright law, F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic Jazz Age novel The Great Gatsby entered the public domain on Jan. 1. That means book publishers are free to release their own editions of the original text, and authors are free to use the fictional places and characters in their own work. Below, a look at the versions hitting shelves right away.
Scribner, which has been Fitzgerald's sole publisher, is releasing a new edition of the novel, complete with an introduction from author (and Gatsby superfan) Jesmyn Ward ruminating on the book's themes of class politics.
HarperCollins throws its bowler hat into the ring with a cover for the modern age — and actor Tim Robbins narrates the audiobook version.
Not to be outdone, John Grisham penned his own introduction to Vintage books' Gatsby edition — you can read an excerpt from his foreword here.
Penguin Classics offers up a highly stylized version of the book's cover, and the beloved Pachinko author ruminates on how the story's themes inform the way she relates to the American dream.
Publisher Black Dog & Leventhal enlisted illustrator Adam Simpson to add a bit of artistic flair to the text.
