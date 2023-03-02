Illustrated by artist Alti Firmansyah, the book tells a story about overcoming social anxiety through baking — along with plenty of recipes, of course.

Kim-Joy's talents go beyond baking.

When she made it to the finals of The Great British Baking Show season 9 in 2018, it wasn't just because she nailed all the recipes and challenges posed by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith; she also brought a unique aesthetic to her bakes — covering them with cute characters and little animals. So perhaps it's no surprise that Kim-Joy has extended her artistic talent to become an author.

The baker has already announced Bake Me a Cat, a new cookbook with recipes to help readers bake kitty-covered concoctions like hers. But now EW can exclusively announce that Kim-Joy has also written a new graphic novel. Titled Turtle Bread: A Graphic Novel About Baking, Fitting In, and the Power of Friendship, it is inspired by Kim-Joy's mental health struggles and her love of baking.

"Turtle Bread is a book about self-awareness," Kim-Joy says in a statement. "It's about that feeling of loneliness, of not fitting in or feeling good enough, of self-criticism, and the path towards self-acceptance. This is explored through baking, and in particular, the symbolism of the turtle–coming out of its shell and moving forward; however slowly that may be. Hence: Turtle Bread!"

Don't worry, the graphic novel will include an actual recipe for turtle bread, among others. Illustrated by artist Alti Firmansyah with a manga-inspired art style, Turtle Bread focuses on a young woman named Yan who joins a local baking club. Together, she and the other members help each other overcome social anxiety and other struggles.

"I was beyond excited when Kim-Joy and [editor] Felix Horne asked me to be their artist and even more thrilled when Kim-Joy asked me for a specific art-style: the manga-influenced art style that I used to draw for my daily comic strip!" Firmansyah tells EW. "The freedom that she gave and her support in communicating and providing all the help that I needed has been invaluable. I am personally grateful to be part of this special book — it is like a dream come true!

Turtle Bread will be available digitally in May via Comixology, and in print this fall from Dark Horse. Check out exclusive preview pages below.

Kim-Joy Turtle Bread First Look The cover of 'Turtle Bread,' by Kim-Joy and artist Alti Firmansyah. | Credit: Alti Firmansyah for Comixology Originals

Kim-Joy Turtle Bread First Look A preview page of 'Turtle Bread,' by Kim-Joy and artist Alti Firmansyah. | Credit: Alti Firmansyah for Comixology Originals

Kim-Joy Turtle Bread First Look A preview page of 'Turtle Bread,' by Kim-Joy and artist Alti Firmansyah. | Credit: Alti Firmansyah for Comixology Originals

Kim-Joy Turtle Bread First Look A preview page of 'Turtle Bread,' by Kim-Joy and artist Alti Firmansyah. | Credit: Alti Firmansyah for Comixology Originals

Kim-Joy Turtle Bread First Look Credit: Alti Firmansyah for Comixology Originals

Kim-Joy Turtle Bread First Look A preview page of 'Turtle Bread,' by Kim-Joy and artist Alti Firmansyah. | Credit: Alti Firmansyah for Comixology Originals

