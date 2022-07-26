Join Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn for an intimate cruise along the Danube.

You can now take a cruise inspired by Gone Girl

If you read the twisted tale that is Gone Girl and thought, "Damn, my spouse and I would kill to escape life's doldrums in an isolated setting themed to this gripping and venomous story of deception," we have great news.

Gillian Flynn, the book's author, is offering fans of the domestic mystery the chance to revisit the novel while coasting along the high seas.

The writer and EW alum announced Saturday that she's inviting readers to join her in celebrating the book's 10th anniversary by embarking on a "killer opportunity."

"There are still tickets available to join me on the Avalon Waterways GONE GIRL CRUISE this September 15-22," Flynn shared on Twitter, adding a link to the cruise company's website.

The venture, which is part of Avalon Waterways' Storyteller Series, will travel along the Danube River from "Budapest to Vienna and beyond." Flynn will be aboard the vessel, signing books and sitting down for Q&As with the ship's 150 bibliophiles. Just, please, don't ask her if the book is related to a real-life missing person's case.

GONE GIRL, from left: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, 2014; Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn Credit: Merrick Morton/TM & copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection; Ballantine Books

"It's a killer opportunity to spend a week sailing on a Suite Ship with the 'Killer Queen,'" the description on the tour company's website reads.

A gaggle of crime-obsessed bookworms boozing it up in close quarters while sailing past picturesque backdrops? If we didn't know any better we'd say Flynn was seeking material for her next highly-anticipated novel.

Flynn herself poked fun at the concept in a follow-up tweet: "I should add that I will be selecting both by raffle and by means and opportunity a special passenger to murder!"

Gone Girl was adapted for the screen in 2014 by director David Fincher. The production, which was just as unnerving as the novel, stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. Revisit our review here.