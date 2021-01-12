Yes, you read that headline right. If you're following and have already dived into our exclusive clip below, great. If not, allow us to explain. George Saunders, he of Lincoln in the Bardo fame, releases his latest book this week. A Swim in the Pond in the Rain is the literary extension of a class that Saunders has been teaching to MFA students at Syracuse University, that explores Russian short stories. In this new collection, the author pairs beloved works by the likes of Tolstoy and Gogol with essays that explain their importance and investigate the story's structure. The result is what, in Saunders' own words, is a master class in reading and writing.