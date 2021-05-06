Excerpt: See how Sarah Kuhn's From Little Tokyo, With Love reinvents the fairy tale

It's a text from my judo buddy Eliza Hirahara (who is my third best friend after Belle and Rory, mostly because Belle and Rory would riot if I referred to anyone else as my best friend). She wants to know why I'm not at the dojo, getting ready for the demonstration. Eliza joined the dojo when we were both seven, and she's my exact opposite—quiet and calm, as even-keeled as they come. We were destined to become either mortal enemies or inseparable. We've gone the latter route, especially after my whole biting incident. None of the other kids wanted to spar with Rika the Biter, and some of their parents even demanded I be kicked out of the dojo. I'd resigned myself to staring resolutely down at the mat as my cheeks heated with humiliation while the other kids paired up, leaving me all alone.