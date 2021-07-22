See the first look at Michaela Coel's new book Misfits

Michaela Coel is having a very good year. Her HBO miniseries I May Destroy You recently took home nine Emmy nominations (including three for Coel specifically: for lead actress, directing, and writing). She's going to Wakanda with a just-announced role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently in production in Atlanta. And this September, she'll be a published author.

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto will hit shelves on Sept. 7 as a joint publication between the U.K.'s Ebury Publishing and the U.S.'s Henry Holt and Company — and EW has the first look at the cover.

Misfits Credit: Henry Holt and Company

A memoir-meets-essay collection, Misfits is a brisk nonfiction work inspired by Coel's lauded MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival. It recounts moments from the television creator's personal life and professional journey, reflecting on the ways she learned to speak her own truth.

"By turns inquisitive, devastating, beautiful, and hilarious, Michaela's storytelling forever urges us to think again," Coel's commissioning editor Marianne Tatepo said in a statement about the book's acquisition. "Her début, Misfits, draws on the same kaleidoscope of ideas and emotions as her hit TV shows, and will inspire readers to reflect on their own relationship to power."