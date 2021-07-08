Father and sister of Bridgerton author Julia Quinn die in car accident

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn is mourning the loss of her father and sister after a drunk driving accident that occurred on June 29.

Quinn confirmed the news on her official Facebook page, writing, "I have lost my father and my sister. Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit."I have lost my father, and I don't have my sister with whom to grieve. I have lost my sister Violet Charles Comics, with whom I had just finished writing a graphic novel. It was dedicated to our father."

Quinn added that the novel will still be dedicated to her father, writing, "it won't be a surprise anymore, but I'd like to think he suspected we'd do it. He knew us so well. He was our dad."

According to a statement in Quinn's Facebook post, her father Stephen Lewis Cotler, and her sister, Ariana Elise Colter (known as Violet Charles) were killed at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash. Violet's service dog Michelle was also killed. The Salt Lake Tribute reported that the driver under the influence had been charged criminal homicide.

Quinn's father was an author who was best known for writing the Cheesie Mack book series and her sister was a cartoonist who, according to her Twitter profile, was illustrating a novel called Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron.

Quinn's best-selling Bridgerton novels were adapted by Netflix last year and became an instant sensation, earning critical acclaim and becoming the most-watched series on the streaming site. "From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," said executive producer Shonda Rhimes when the series was recently renewed for a third and fourth season.

The show is currently in production for its second season.