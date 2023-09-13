The 41 new fall books we're most excited to read

The Star and the Strange Moon by Constance Sayers

Constance Sayers crafts a haunting story of the power of film and the ways in which our lives can unspool under the power of obsession. In 1968, Gemma Turner is losing relevancy as a film star, so she agrees to star in a radical new horror film. But while making the movie, she disappears and is never seen again — but Gemma is still alive within the frames of the film, and she must play her part perfectly to keep her life. In 2007, film student Christopher Kent becomes fascinated by Turner's disappearance, intrigued by the new footage that occurs with each screening of L'Etrange Lune until he decides to uncover the truth. But the quest might cost him his sanity, or even his life. (Nov. 14) —M.L.L.