Exclusive: Saga creators preview their long-awaited return

VAUGHAN: We were very deliberate in saying, this is chapter 55. We didn't want it to be one of those "here's a brand new number one issue." That's not really whatever what Saga is about. It's one big epic tale and so we wanted to encourage people to go back and read it again, but we also know there'll be plenty of people who won't, since it's been three years. And so what if this is really, you're just coming into a story? I think like our first issue, we throw you headfirst into this story. But now, it's Hazel's story. She's the one who has agency and we're following it more from her perspective. So it will hopefully feel familiar in all the right ways and new and scary in some hopefully exciting ways. But yeah, we have no idea what people will make of it, so it will be very interesting to see.