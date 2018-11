Ayo, sis! RuPaul’s Drag Race star Aja’s jumping from the stage to the page in Velour: The Drag Magazine in drag queen photographer Maddelynn Hatter’s portrait-based, bejeweled chronicle of the original House of Aja featuring Dahlia Sin, Kandy Muse, Momo Shade, and Aja herself.

“I’ll never forget the afternoon I did the interview with the whole house of Aja. Aja was packing to go on the road and putting on makeup at the same time, and we sat in a circle, spouting off dramatic statements and lowkey philosophical insights about Brooklyn, Drag Race, spirituality, and what community and family really mean,” says Velour. “For these beautiful collages, I wanted to represent each member of the house as her own unique goddess. The lines of text are taken from our conversation…. I hope this piece captures their beloved reputation in our community!”