Calling all Hank Green fans! (And, John Green fans might want to listen up, too). The prolific author has set his highly-anticipated summer book tour, and he's coming to a screen near you.

Green will be promoting A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor (the sequel to his debut An Absolutely Remarkable Thing), which hits shelves on July 7. It picks up where the 2018 tome left off — April May is dead, the Carls have disappeared, and April's friends are trying to figure out what to do next when they stumble upon a series of books that seemingly predict the future.

His tour includes five different virtual shows, in conversation with Ashley C. Ford, Roman Mars, and Cory Doctorow. His brother, The Fault In Our Stars author John Green, will help launch the book with a (virtual) Town Hall event in partnership with Strand books and a YouTube Live on pub day.

Check out all the details on the official tour flyer below, and get your spots for the ticket events on Hank's website.

