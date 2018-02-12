Real Housewives of publishing: Every book ever written by the Bravo reality stars
Real page-turners
Let's face it: The Real Housewives are no longer just a frothy escape. Andy Cohen's reality TV franchise has become a phenomenon, taking wealthy suburban matriarchs and turning them into entrepreneurs, actresses, producers, momagers (looking at you, Lisa Rinna), pop stars, and — not least of all — best-selling authors. Here's a compilation of every book written by the Real Housewives mafia.
Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever, by Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna was a TV staple long before she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In this book, the beloved villain shares her "best-kept secrets" on everything from feeling sexy to staying fit to balancing work and family. Basically, Rinnovation is a Real Housewives bible. Buy it here.
The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book, by Lisa Rinna and Ian Kerner
Notorious for her outrageous mouth, Rinna teamed up with sex counselor Ian Kerner to write the ultimate guide to "mind-blowing" sex. It even includes a 10-step plan guaranteed to "rejuvenate" anyone's sex life. Buy it here.
Starlit: A Novel, by Lisa Rinna
Yes, Rinna is quite the prolific author. When she was presented with the opportunity to write a novel, she went for it. Starlit tells the story of the red carpets, flashing lights, and glamour of being a Hollywood A-lister. Sounds familiar, right? Buy it here.
What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship & Love, by Carole Radziwill
This memoir tells the story of a small-town girl who built an award-winning career as a television producer before she marries a prince, Anthony Radziwill, and later encounters tragedy. Buy it here.
The Widow's Guide to Sex and Dating: A Novel, by Carol Radziwill
After writing her hard-hitting memoir, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member decided to write a witty book loosely inspired by the tragic events in her life. The novel tells the story of Claire Byrne, a glamorous 34-year-old Manhattanite, and her life after the death of her wealthy, famous, slightly older husband. Buy it here.
Drinking & Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders, by Brandi Glanville with Leslie Bruce
Brandi Glanville made a splash in Beverly Hills and quickly became the OG villain. She was loud, uncensored, and irreverent, thus making her one of the franchise's most beloved (and hated) housewives. With this hilarious memoir, she tells all. Buy it here.
Drinking & Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance, by Brandi Glanville with Leslie Bruce
In her second book, the Beverly Hills housewife shares everything she's learned while drinking and dating, from "why a man would wear his hat during sex" to "why you should close your legs when you get out of a car." Buy it here.
Pretty Mess, by Erika Jayne
Erika Girardi, better known for her alter ego Erika Jayne, is one of the most successful pop stars to have emerged from the Bravo franchise. Although she's become a fan favorite for her straight-shooting attitude and glamorous lifestyle, there's a softer side to Girardi, too. In her first tell-all memoir, she spills the tea about her ascent to fame. Buy it here.
Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, by Yolanda Hadid with Michele Bender
Model–turned–Real Housewife Yolanda Hadid was suddenly struck with a mysterious disease that flipped her life upside down. Her journey was captured by cameras and sparked controversy among her castmates, but out of her experience came out an eye-opening book about "courage and hope." Buy it here.
Life on the Ramona Coaster, by Ramona Singer
After her 20-year marriage crumbled right in front of the Bravo cameras, Ramona Singer gave fans an honest peek at her "emotional, dynamic," and entertaining life. Buy it here.
Life Is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real With the Housewife Who Does It All, by Kyle Richards
Growing up in the 90210 isn't easy — just ask Kyle Richards. In this book, she shares her tips on family, men, beauty, and, most deliciously, the perils of being rich and famous. Buy it here.
Hiding From Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within, by Taylor Armstrong
This is easily the toughest read on the list. After years of suffering in silence, Taylor Armstrong opened up about her abusive husband, Russell Armstrong, while also touching on her childhood and the process of healing after surviving domestic violence. Buy it here.
Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining, by Lisa Vanderpump
Besides being the richest Housewife from the Beverly Hills series, Lisa Vanderpump is also a divine entertainer. This book explains step by step how to achieve a "simply divine" fête à la Vanderpump. First rule? Rosé is a must. Buy it here.
A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life, by Bethenny Frankel with Eve Adamson
Bethenny Frankel is one of the most successful entrepreneurial Housewives from any of the Bravo franchises. But it wasn't easy getting to the top and to "a place of yes." Here, she shares her 10 commandments to achieving your goals in life. Buy it here.
I Suck at Relationships So You Don't Have To: 10 Rules for Not Screwing Up Your Happily Ever After, by Bethenny Frankel with Eve Adamson
Relationships are tough, especially when trying to balance them on top of a professional life and reality show(s). Thankfully, Frankel has lived it all and breaks down her hard-learned wisdom into 10 steps for anyone who is ready to say yes to love. Buy it here.
Naturally Thin: Unleash Your Skinnygirl and Free Yourself From a Lifetime of Dieting, by Bethenny Frankel with Eve Adamson
The RHONY cast member has built an empire around being svelte. (Skinnygirl margarita, anyone?) With Naturally Thin, Frankel is ready to help her fans achieve a "healthier and thinner life" without giving up tasty meals, snacks, or drinks. Buy it here.
The Skinnygirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life, by Bethenny Frankel with Eve Adamson
Frankel released another best-seller with The Skinnygirl Dish, a companion followup to Naturally Thin. The book encourages readers to think of food like a wardrobe, providing staple recipes with endlessly customizable "accessories." Buy it here.
Skinnygirl Solutions: Simple Ideas, Extraordinary Results, by Bethenny Frankel with Eve Adamson
Skinnygirl Solutions offers a more holistic approach beyond Frankel's established dieting guidance. Her frank advice extends here to "home, health, family, career, style, and, of course, sex." Buy it here.
Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes, by Bethenny Frankel
Frankel continued her Skinnygirl legacy with the release of Skinnygirl Cocktails, a splashy recipe book full of options on what to serve for special occasions. The book extends beyond cocktail recipes and offers details on appetizers and party planning. Buy it here.
Business is Personal: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself, by Bethenny Frankel
Frankel discusses her vast experience as a businesswoman, letting readers in on her guiding principles that have made her the successful entrepreneur she is today. The book also offers insight from leaders like Mark Cuban, Hillary Clinton, and Matthew McConaughey. Buy it here.
Skinnydipping: A Novel, by Bethenny Frankel
Frankel dipped into the world of fiction with Skinnydipping, a novel about an aspiring actress who eventually finds success in entrepreneurship and stars in a new reality show (sound familiar?). Much of the conflict comes from the main character's brash sensibility, leading to tension with the other castmates. Buy it here.
Cookie Meets Peanut, by Bethenny Frankel
Continuing her work in fiction, Frankel penned her first children's book, Cookie Meets Peanut, about a spoiled dog who must adjust to not getting as much attention after the arrival of her owner's first (human) child. Buy it here.
Never Make the Same Mistake Twice: Lessons on Love and Life Learned the Hard Way, by NeNe Leakes with Denene Millner
It is hard to imagine NeNe Leakes, one of the breakout stars from Andy Cohen's Housewives empire, sans glam squads, Glee cameos, or Fashion Police quips. The reality is that it took her years to overcome adversity, and she bares it all in this memoir. Buy it here.
Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit: Teresa's Low-Fat, Super-Easy Italian Recipes, by Teresa Giudice with Heather Maclean
After two successful books, Teresa Giudice is done flipping tables, turning up the heat in the kitchen instead. The Real Housewives of New Jersey queen shares her secrets to living "La Bella Vita — the 'skinny' way." Buy it here.
Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It — Live La Bella Vita and Look Great, Too!, by Teresa Giudice with Heather Maclean
Giudice shares the secrets to her slender figure while enjoying the delights of authentic and inexpensive Italian food in this cookbook. Skinny Italian marked Giudice's transformation from fan-favorite Housewife to New York Times best-selling author. Buy it here.
Fabulicious!: On the Grill: Teresa's Smoking Hot Backyard Recipes, by Teresa Giudice with Heather Maclean
Giudice completed her cookbook trilogy with this grilling guide for over 70 recipes. The book even boasts "bikini" recipes for healthier eaters and includes special tips from then-husband Joe. Buy it here.
Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again, by Teresa Giudice with K.C. Baker
Giudice reveals scans from her prison diary, describes the final moments with her husband Joe Giudice before he left for his own prison sentence, and offers much more in her first tell-all memoir. Buy it here.
Standing Strong, by Teresa Giudice
In Giudice's next memoir, she describes returning home after serving a portion of her 15-month prison sentence and taking stock of her life. She reflects on the highs and lows of the previous year, including the passing of her mother. Buy it here.
Class With the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair, by Countess Luann de Lesseps
Since becoming a countess by way of marriage to ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, this NYC housewife has asserted herself as an authority on conducting oneself with decorum. Her advice aims to teach readers to be socially graceful in every way. Buy it here.
More Than a Housewife, by Vicki Gunvalson with Jeff Scott
Vicki Gunvalson may be a lot of things, but a slacker is not one of them. In this book, she describes how she pivoted from stay-at-home mom to entrepreneur, and advises others on how they can do the same. Buy it here.
Life After Work: Gaining Financial Peace of Mind in Retirement, by Vicki Gunvalson
Gunvalson used her wealth of experience in the financial industry to create this guide to finding security after retirement. The book includes information on Social Security, finding new income streams, handling market volatility, and more. Buy it here.
Little Kids, Big City: Tales From a Real House in New York City (With Lessons on Life and Love for Your Own Concrete Jungle), by Alex McCord and Simon van Kempen
Today, Alex McCord is a certified psychologist living with her family in Australia; back in 2008, she was a member of the original cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. During her four-season tenure on the show, McCord and her husband penned this book to share their wisdom on raising small children in a bustling metropolis. Buy it here.
The Naked Truth: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewife of New Jersey — In Her Own Words, by Danielle Staub with Steven Priggé
Danielle Staub was embroiled in controversy following the publication of a book about her ex-husband (and confidential FBI informant) Kevin Maher. In The Naked Truth, the New Jersey Housewife reclaims her narrative. Whether it be modeling gigs, jail time, or exotic dancing, Staub isn't holding back. Buy it here.
Death in Daytime, by Eileen Davidson
Before joining the Housewives club, Eileen Davidson established herself as a daytime soap opera queen. With two Emmys under her belt and a couple of nominations, the actress decided to write a mystery inspired by the behind-the-scenes drama of daytime — mixed with a little murder. Buy it here.
Dial Emmy for Murder: A Soap Opera Mystery, by Eileen Davidson
The adventures of Davidson's fictional daytime queen, Alexis Peterson, continue as she tries to find out who's behind the disappearance of one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Buy it here.
Diva Las Vegas: A Soap Opera Mystery, by Eileen Davidson
Alexis Peterson finds herself mingling with Hugh Hefner in this third installment from Davidson. It's all fun and games until her friend is found dead, at which point she heads to Las Vegas and tries to avenge the woman's death. Buy it here.
Swingin' in the Rain: A Soap Opera Mystery, by Eileen Davidson
The fourth installment in Davidson's Soap Opera mystery series finds amateur detective Alexis Peterson solving a mystery that "strikes too close to home." Buy it here.
Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage, by Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga, sister-in-law of fellow New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice, offers relationship advice to help readers achieve the level of bliss she has in her marriage to Joe Gorga. "Treat your husband like a king!" she writes. "And in return, you'll be treated like a queen!" Buy it here.
Leggy Blonde: A Memoir, by Aviva Drescher
You might wonder: What sets apart the memoir of Aviva Drescher — the 5'10" blond bombshell who blew through The Real Housewives of New York City for seasons 5 and 6 — from the mounds of other Housewife memoirs? Well, does any other memoir detail the tragic loss of a leg and the numerous attempts to reattach it? We think not. Buy it here.
Let Me Tell You Something: Life as a Real Housewife, Tough-Love Mother, and Street-Smart Businesswoman, by Caroline Manzo with Kevin Dickson
RHONJ favorite Caroline Manzo, who completed five seasons on the show before leaving in 2013, put her years of experience as a mother and businesswoman on paper to inform others on her path to success. Buy it here.
Carry-on Baggage: Our Nonstop Flight, by Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas
Former supermodel Cynthia Bailey and entrepreneur Peter Thomas may have divorced, but, once upon a time, they were in a happy (if, ahem, complicated) marriage. In 2013, the pair wrote this memoir chronicling the peaks and valleys of their relationship. Buy it here.
Dr. and Mrs. Guinea Pig Present The Only Guide You'll Ever Need to the Best Anti-Aging Treatments, by Heather and Terry Dubrow
This guide from Orange County Housewife Heather Dubrow and Dr. Terry Dubrow of E!'s Botched promises every treatment imaginable — new and tried-and-true — to slow or reverse signs of aging. Buy it here.
The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless, by Heather and Terry Dubrow
The Dubrows teamed up again to provide readers with a diet plan — or, at least, diet schedule. Interval eating, similar to the concept of intermittent fasting, emphasizes only eating at a certain time of day while fasting for extended periods of time. They claim that the diet can do wonders for weight loss, aging, and energy levels. Buy it here.
The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet: The Ultimate Plan for Interval Eating and Sustainable Fat Burning, by Heather and Terry Dubrow
The couple released another diet book two years later which combines the interval eating plan with the keto diet. The book includes keto-friendly recipes that help combat the hunger from interval eating. Buy it here.
Secrets of a Jewish Mother: Real Advice, Real Family, Real Love, by Jill Zarin, Lisa Wexler, and Gloria Kamen
Former RHONY star Jill Zarin, who left after the fourth season, came together with her sister Lisa Wexler and their mother Gloria Kamen to compose this book of tips on dating, family, parenting, and money. Buy it here.
Write Your Own Fairy Tale: The New Rules for Dating, Relationships, and Finding Love On Your Terms, by Siggy Flicker
RHONJ's Siggy Flicker considers herself to be a relationship expert, and she's written a guide for readers to bask in all her wisdom. Buy it here.
Wives, Fiancées, and Side Chicks of Hotlanta, by Shereé Whitfield
Things get messy for a recent graduate and fashion designer in this work of fiction by Real Housewives of Atlanta's resident "bone carrier." Sasha is new to Atlanta, and her new friends — and love interest — keep things interesting with scandals and soirees as she tries not to get caught up in drama of her own. Buy it here.
Blessed Life: My Surprising Journey of Joy, Tears, and Tales From Harlem to Hollywood, by Kim Fields with Todd Gold
Veteran actress Kim Fields, well known for her roles on The Facts of Life and Living Single, only completed one season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In this autobiography, she gets personal about the four decades she's spent on screen and behind the camera. Buy it here.
Secrets of the Southern Belle: How to Be Nice, Work Hard, Look Pretty, Have Fun, and Never Have an Off Moment, by Phaedra Parks
What's sweeter than a Georgia peach? The irony that fired RHOA housewife Phaedra Parks felt qualified to write a guide to "being nice" and "never having an off moment." Parks was asked not to return to the show when it was revealed that she spread a damaging rumor that fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were plotting to drug and rape Porsha Williams, the youngest of the group.
In this book, Parks aims to teach non-Southerners how to achieve the poise, professionalism, and wit of a Southern belle. Perhaps her advice should be taken with a grain of salt. Buy it here.
Beyond Orange County: A Housewives Guide to Faith and Happiness, by Lydia McLaughlin
Lydia McLaughlin, who appeared on two nonconsecutive seasons of RHOC, offers her lessons learned from appearing on the show, and her two main priorities since: faith and family. Fellow castmate Gretchen Rossi calls the book "a real and raw depiction of everyday struggles we go through as Christians." Buy it here.
I Can Make You Hot!: The Supermodel Diet, by Kelly Killoren Bensimon
Kelly Killoren Bensimon released the cheekily titled I Can Make You Hot! shortly after leaving RHONY. The book delves into Bensimon's struggles with dieting and reveals how she learned the value of eating "real" food, imparting her tried-and-tested research to the reader. Buy it here.
A Dangerous Age: A Novel, by Kelly Killoren
Killoren wrote a Sex and the City-esque novel about four besties who conquered New York City in their 20s but now see their lives changing — and not always for the better. The fizzy book is said to be a comedy of manners "reminiscent of Edith Wharton." Buy it here.
The Second Course: A Novel, by Kelly Killoren
The RHONY cast member quickly followed up A Dangerous Age with a sequel, this time set in the culinary world. One of the friends moves to Hudson Valley to follow her foodie passion, while the other three must deal with secrets and tension within the group. Buy it here.
Make It Nice, by Dorinda Medley
RHONY standout Dorinda Medley released her first book in 2022, a memoir all about her experiences in love, motherhood, and the struggles she faced before her ascent to reality TV fame. Buy it here.
Southern Charm, by Tinsley Mortimer
Before joining the cast of RHONY, Tinsley Mortimer penned this novel about a Southern twentysomething who tries to make it in New York City. She soon must deal with the culture shock of her homespun Southern charm not necessarily jibing with Manhattan life. Buy it here.
Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time, by Leah McSweeney
Leah McSweeney brings her trademark resilience to this raw memoir about her struggles with addiction, starting up a business, and more. She discusses her unique path to success, which involves pushing past conventions as only she can. Buy it here.
Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance, and Success, by Eboni K. Williams
Four years before joining RHONY, Eboni K. Williams released this self-help book in which she discourages the reader from believing the conventional wisdom that attractiveness and capability in the workplace cannot coexist. The former Fox News host also features commentary from Meghan McCain, Marcia Clark, and other women who dealt with the internal struggle about outer beauty. Buy it here.
The Rumor: And How the Truth Sets You Free, by DeShawn Snow
DeShawn Snow, one of the OG Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members, has written a trilogy of children's books centered on Lil Shawnee. The first, The Rumor, centers on tween Shawnee as she discovers her friends aren't real friends and decides she must stand up for what's right, with help from her spiritual guide, Nevaeh. Buy it here.
Keeping Up With the Joneses: And How Love Is All You Need, by DeShawn Snow
The second in Snow's Lil Shawnee trilogy finds the character affirming her friendship with two other girls — and learning about how money isn't everything in life. Buy it here.
Taking Center Stage: And How to Really Shine From Within, by DeShawn Snow
Shawnee and her friends enter a talent competition in this third book by Snow, in which one of the friends exhibits diva behavior. This leads to Shawnee seeking guidance from Nevaeh. Buy it here.
Game, Get Some! What Women Really Want, by Kenya Moore
In 2007, the RHOA alum wrote a self-help book called Game, Get Some! in which she guides men to what women really want in relationships. The book even includes tips on how to break it off with a woman if the relationship isn't gelling. Buy it here.
The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, by Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams' 2021 memoir details her road to self-discovery, from granddaughter of civil rights leader Hosea Williams to finding her own path as a TV and podcasting personality. The book was released the same year she left RHOA for her own spin-off series, Porsha's Family Matters. Buy it here.
Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me about God and Life, by Sanya Richards-Ross
Sanya Richards-Ross has lived an extraordinary life even before joining the cast of RHOA. In this memoir, she details her life from track and field star to four-time Olympic gold medalist. She discusses how the lessons learned while training can be applied to other career pursuits. Buy it here.
Run With Me: The Story of a U.S. Olympic Champion, by Sanya Richards-Ross
Richards-Ross also released a book on her life for readers ages 8 to 12 years old, with advice tailored specifically to kids. Buy it here.
Get It!: A Beauty, Style, and Wellness Guide to Getting Your "It" Together, by Jacqueline Laurita and Jené Luciani
RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita teamed up with bra expert Jené Luciani to provide this lifestyle guide that emphasizes self-care above all. The book centers on improving oneself with simple changes even for those with a busy schedule. Buy it here.
The Real Girl Next Door: A Memoir, by Denise Richards
Denise Richards is another Real Housewife who lived a turbulent life in the spotlight before even joining the reality franchise. Prior to appearing on RHOBH from 2019 to 2020, Richards released The Real Girl Next Door in 2012, which describes her relationship with Charlie Sheen, her experiences in Hollywood, and her own private battles. Buy it here.
Sabor!: A Passion for Cuban Cuisine by Ana Quincoces Rodriguez
Four years before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami, Ana Quincoces Rodriguez released a cookbook that celebrates the world of Cuban cuisine. The book features recipes passed down by her own family. Buy it here.