What's sweeter than a Georgia peach? The irony that fired RHOA housewife Phaedra Parks felt qualified to write a guide to "being nice" and "never having an off moment." Parks was asked not to return to the show when it was revealed that she spread a damaging rumor that fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were plotting to drug and rape Porsha Williams, the youngest of the group.

In this book, Parks aims to teach non-Southerners how to achieve the poise, professionalism, and wit of a Southern belle. Perhaps her advice should be taken with a grain of salt. Buy it here.