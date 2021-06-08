Listen to Emma Roberts read Lisa Taddeo's Animal in exclusive audiobook clip

Stars, they're just like us: They geek out over Lisa Taddeo books. The author, whose debut work Three Women took the country by storm with her reporting and insight into the sex lives of (you guessed it) three women, releases her highly-anticipated first novel today.

In Animal, protagonist Joan flees New York City, where she has just witnessed her older, married boss - with whom she had been having an affair - kill himself in a restaurant while she was on a date with another man. Joan packs up her few belongings and drives west to Los Angeles, settling in the rugged, bohemian enclave of Topanga Canyon while she searches for the woman that she believes is her last tether to a normal life.

In the below clip, self-professed Taddeo obsessive and founder of the Belletrist book club Emma Roberts narrates the first chapter of the novel, in which Joan describes her relationship with her (now late) boyfriend.