Tananarive Due's The Between is getting a re-release just in time for All Hallows' Eve.

Halloween is almost here, and Emma Roberts' Belletrist book club is getting in the festive spirit.

EW can exclusively announce — and debut the trailer for — the club's October pick, Tananarive Due's The Between. Due is one of the leading voices in Black speculative fiction, and The Between, which was originally published in 1995, is being re-released Tuesday by HarperCollins, with a new cover and an audiobook version.

The genre-bending sci-fi/horror title is the perfect pick for spooky season. It follows Hilton, a man who cheated death when his grandmother pulled him from the ocean as a boy, saving him from drowning and sacrificing her own life in the process. But 30 years later, he fears death is finally catching up with him.

Belletrist Book Club Emma Roberts | Credit: Courtesy Belletrist Book Club

Hilton's wife, the only elected African American judge in Dade County, Fla., is receiving racist hate mail from a man she once prosecuted, and Hilton is plagued by horrific nightmares. Caught between a stalker out to get his family and the unseen force haunting his sleep, his grip on reality becomes increasingly tenuous.

In conjunction with the book's re-release, readers can dive into a deeper conversation with Due as she sits down with Roberts and Belletrist co-founder Karah Preiss on BookClub, the digital platform that powers Belletrist.

Watch the new trailer for The Between above.