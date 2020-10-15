The haunting of Emily M. Danforth: Inside the world of her new gothic horror novel

Danforth grew up in Montana, a stretch of country that is nearly impossible not to carry with you, especially if your career depends on drawing your own experiences to the page. "I don't think I'd have been a writer, had I not grown up there," she says. "Part of it was just growing up queer in a rural place: Like a lot of artists I really was on the outside." She describes her early inner monologue, cataloguing all of the things she wanted to say but couldn't, as early practice for writing dialogue. But, more positively, Montana has a great legacy of producing Western writers — and she had early teachers who noticed (and encouraged) her very particular skill. She eventually got an English degree and an MFA from the University of Montana before taking things even further: a PhD in Creative Writing, which turned into a tenure track gig at Rhode Island College. She published Cameron Post, which became a cult-favorite novel, shortly before beginning the program at RIC. (For anyone doing the math, it was that timing that caused the 8-year gap between her debut and sophomore novels — Danforth was knee-deep in a highly demanding full-time job.