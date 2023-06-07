The actor, 36, reveals in the book (out now) that he and his Juno costar Olivia Thirlby had "sex all the time" while filming their Oscar-winning 2007 movie. Page says that he shared a hotel room with his mother while shooting the film in Vancouver, which "made it complicated when I met someone, the first woman I had a suitably consensual sexual relationship with."

Elliott Page and Olivia Thirlby Elliott Page and Olivia Thirlby | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; David Livingston/Getty

"I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby," Page writes in the book. "Embodied and bold, her long brown hair moved in slow motion. We were the same age, but she seemed so much older, capable, and centered. Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in."

In the movie, Page played the titular role of pregnant teenager Juno MacGuff, while Thirlby played Juno's best friend, Leah. In real life, their relationship turned romantic when Thirlby told Page, "I'm really attracted to you." Page responded, "Uh, I'm really attracted to you, too."

"At that we started sucking face. It was on," Page writes. "I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful… And we started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant."

Page continues, "What were we thinking? We thought we were subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn't see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am."

Page goes on to admit he's not sure if his mother suspected anything about his sexual relationship with Thirlby. "She probably just thought Olivia and I had become fast pals. Which was true," Page writes. "But still, I kept it hidden. Olivia came to my suite maybe once."

The experience of making Juno and meeting Thirlby "reinvigorated me, inspired me, strengthened me," Page writes. He goes on to reveal that he said "sad goodbyes in a curling rink, a very Canadian wrap party. My heart hurt as I traveled home."

Thirlby came out as bisexual in 2011. In 2014, she married Jacques Pienaar.

Page, who was assigned female at birth and came out publicly as a trans man in 2020, previously revealed while promoting Pageboy how he had a past relationship with Kate Mara, who had a boyfriend at the time. "The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara," Page says. "She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella [The Social Network, The Handmaid's Tale]."

Page says he and Mara are still close, and that she "has read the book" and is appearing with him at an event to promote Pageboy in Los Angeles in June. "I think the love and care that we have for each other is it's very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about," Page adds.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: