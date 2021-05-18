"It’s usually my rule that a 'beach book' be on the lighter side with a fast-paced narrative, but I enthusiastically recommend applying sunscreen and settling under your umbrella with Shipstead’s sweeping — and incredibly gripping — saga that spans decades and continents, seamlessly alternating between the story of Marian Graves, a female aviation pioneer and Hadley Baxter, a modern-day, messed-up young Hollywood actress looking for professional salvation. This. Book. Is. A. Masterpiece."

