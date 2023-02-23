It's been more than 65 years since the Grinch first learned the true magic of Christmas. Now, the grumpy green monster will do everything he can to enjoy the holiday in an upcoming sequel.

On Thursday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books announced How the Grinch Lost Christmas, a direct sequel to the original 1957 children's book written by Dr. Seuss. The novel, which will be brought to life by writer Alastair Heim and artist Aristides Ruiz, marks the first time that the Grinch's narrative has been expanded upon without Seuss, who died in 1991.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is one of the most beloved holiday celebration books of all time. Adding to that legacy with a sequel is a process we have carefully considered, and we love what the author and illustrator have created," President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises Susan Brandt said in a press release. "We feel it will be yet another heartwarming piece of Seussian literature that will help families around the world grow their hearts three more sizes as they celebrate the holidays for decades to come."

Grinch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas;' 'How the Grinch Lost Christmas' | Credit: Random House Books for Young Readers

Set one year after the events of the Grinch's infamous Christmas caper, How the Grinch Lost Christmas will see the curmudgeonly creature eager to prove to all of the Whos that he's fully committed to the festive spirit. When his plan to win the Who-ville's Christmas Crown goes awry, the Grinch nearly turns his back on the holiday before "one small, special Who reminds him that Christmas is not about winning," according to a press release. Its cover also appears to feature the Grinch's pal Cindy Lou Who.

While Seuss himself (real name Theodor Geisel) did not pen the story, author Alastair Heim has previously written several "by the Cat in the Hat" books including If I Had Your Vote, If I Ran Your School, and If I Were Saint Nick. Artist Aristides Ruiz has also illustrated the Cat in the Hat's Learning Library books for 20 years.

The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most beloved characters. The tale has spawned numerous films throughout the years, including the 1966 animated classic, a 2000 adaptation starring Jim Carrey, and 2018's The Grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Lost Christmas will hit bookshelves on Sept. 5.

