First look at Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 comic

Titan Comics has announced that it will publish two comics on Sept. 2 as part of BBC Studios' multi-platform Doctor Who story Time Lord Victorious. Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 is a new comic adventure for the Tenth Doctor that sees the return of the Doctor’s most iconic enemy, the Daleks. When the Doctor faces his ancient foes once again, it soon becomes clear that things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks. Available for pre-order now, Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 is part one of a special two-part Tenth Doctor adventure. The title will be available in comic stores and on digital devices.

The Time Lord Victorious saga is being told across audio, novels, comics, vinyl, digital, immersive theatre, escape rooms, and games. The adventure will tell a new and untold saga, set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe, when even the Eternals were young. The story follows several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race.

“Titan’s comic story is quite unique, as it features the Tenth Doctor as seen in the recent Thirteenth Doctor comic series, so he's not reached his so-called victory over time yet," said Jake Devine, Editor, Titan's Doctor Who Comics, in a statement. "But what has been fun to explore is the Doctor getting a glimpse of what's to come and foreshadowing his own dark turn.”

Time Lord Victorious #1 is written by Eisner-nominated Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Star Wars, Spider-Man) with art by Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade).

Time Lord Victorious products will be available from the BBC Shop and Amazon in the U.S. and Forbidden Planet and Amazon in the U.K. Further information about Time Lord Victorious can be found on DoctorWho.TV.

Exclusively get a first look at Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 below.

