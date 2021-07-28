David Sedaris convinced Tracey Ullman to help narrate his next audiobook — here's your first listen
A Carnival of Snackery will hit shelves (and headphones) Oct. 5.
David Sedaris has big plans for his second volume of diaries. The author is notorious for narrating his own work — with his history on radio programs like This American Life and the overwhelming popularity of his book readings, it's a bit of a no-brainer. But it's also a heck of a lot of work and, according to Sedaris, often comes with unsolicited opinions on his narration skills. So he tapped none other than Tracey Ullman to help out with A Carnival of Snackery, the follow-up to his 2017 collection Theft By Finding that will include diary entries from the years 2003 to 2020. Below, Sedaris outlines the story behind the collaboration:
Ullman, for her part, says in a statement that she has been a fan of Sedaris since The Santa Land Diaries, noting that his observations about the British in Snackery are flawless. "I have had offers to do things in my career that are good, bad, indifferent, and complete crap — but occasionally something comes along that makes you punch the air like an exultant soccer player, and scream 'Yes! Yes! Yes!'" she says. "Being asked to read David Sedaris' diaries was one of those moments. 'He knows who I am!' I thought."
Below, listen to Ullman read from A Carnival of Snackery before it releases on Oct. 5.
