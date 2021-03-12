First Look: David Sedaris' next diary collection will be a devilishly good time

If you haven't been keeping up with David Sedaris during the pandemic, there are a few things you should know. The first is that he's just as bored as the rest of us — stripped of the ability to travel constantly, meeting readers, and having the kinds of outlandish conversations he's known for has meant he needs to look in unexpected places for material. He's also been more productive than the rest of us. In addition to the tens of thousands of daily steps he logs on his FitBit, he released a collection of his greatest hits last November, and this October he'll bring the second installment of his diaries to shelves. EW has the first look at A Carnival of Snackery, starting with the book's cover.

Image zoom Credit: Little, Brown

The collection, which is the follow-up to the bestselling Theft by Finding, will feature entries from the author's infamous diaries — he journals every day, no matter what — from the year 2003 through to 2020, a period of time that saw him bouncing between his home bases in London, Sussex, France, and New York, as well as many vacations and tour stops in between. In the below sneak peek from one of the entries, Sedaris checks in from one of his adopted countries.

**

March 22, 2007

Paris

A few months back (Hugh's mother) Joan broke her shoulder. She started physical therapy a week ago, and last night over dinner she questioned whether or not it was working. "I haven't been in pain like this since that horse bit me on the breast!" she said.

"What horse?" I asked "Where?"

"Oh, it was years ago, in Ethiopia," she told me. "He didn't mean to do it, though. I think he was just hungry."

"For what?" I asked, "Milk?"

She told me she'd had a sugar cube in her shirt pocket, and insisted again that it was an accident. "Satan would never have intentionally hurt me."

"That was the horse's name?" I asked. "Satan?"

She nodded.

"Satan bit you on the breast and it surprised you?"

She nodded again and picked up her fork. "From our other horse, Charlie Brown, I'd have expected it."

**

A Carnival of Snackery won't be on sale until Oct. 5, but you can preorder your copy now or simply dedicate your time to upping your own daily step count — you'll want to be able to brag about it when you see him in the next book signing line.