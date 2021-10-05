Hear Dave Grohl recount the time Joan Jett read his daughter a bedtime story
Dave Grohl is a rock star in every sense of the word — his 16 Grammys and countless performances with the Foo Fighters attest to that — but his new memoir is rife with even more evidence. In The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Grohl recounts his early days as a budding musician in his hometown of Springfield, Va., his stint with Nirvana, his decades with the Foo Fighters, and the countless celebrity encounters his work has manifested, each more unbelievable than the last.
One such brush with (fellow) greatness is the time he worked with Joan Jett, an encounter that led to her tucking in his young daughter. EW is debuting an exclusive excerpt of this chapter from The Storyteller's audiobook version, which means you can hear about what happened straight from Grohl himself. Listen to the excerpt above; Storyteller is on bookshelves now.
Related content:
- Hear Dave Grohl recount the time Joan Jett read his daughter a bedtime story
- Spencer star Kristen Stewart holds court in EW's Fall Movie Preview cover shoot
- Emma Roberts' Belletrist book club picks a Black horror classic for October — watch the trailer
- The Reign Maker: With Spencer, Kristen Stewart could be crowned queen of awards season
Comments