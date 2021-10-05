Hear Dave Grohl recount the time Joan Jett read his daughter a bedtime story

Dave Grohl is a rock star in every sense of the word — his 16 Grammys and countless performances with the Foo Fighters attest to that — but his new memoir is rife with even more evidence. In The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Grohl recounts his early days as a budding musician in his hometown of Springfield, Va., his stint with Nirvana, his decades with the Foo Fighters, and the countless celebrity encounters his work has manifested, each more unbelievable than the last.