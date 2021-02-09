Danny Trejo is ready to get 'fearlessly honest' for new memoir Trejo — see EW's first look

Before the machetes, the memes, the tacos, or the Pete Davidson SNL tribute, the Chicano actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo dug his way out of a life of drugs and crime to become one of Hollywood's most famous baddies. Now, Trejo is releasing his memoir Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood (out July 6) that details his emotional journey to retribution and eventual fame — and EW has your exclusive first look.

"At seventy-six, this memoir was an opportunity for me to be fearlessly honest for the first time about the terrifying brutality of my experiences in the hardest prisons in the world, the family secrets that tore lives apart, my personal bottom while I was in the hole in Soledad facing a possible death penalty charge, the role God played in turning my life around, my acting career that started at the age of forty by simply showing up to a set to help another addict in need, and how all of it shaped the person I am," Trejo tells EW in a statement pegged to the announcement.

The prolific actor, who has more than 300 credits to his name including Spy Kids and Desperado, co-wrote the memoir with his best friend of 20 years, actor Donal Logue (Gotham, Sons of Anarchy). The book will be published by Atria Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster.

Trejo kicked off his acting career playing a boxer in the 1985 indie Runaway Train. Before taking on Hollywood, Trejo had jumped around from prison to prison, having been on a drug-fueled rollercoaster that can be traced all the way back to when he was just a 12-year-old growing up in Los Angeles.

Some of Trejo's notable projects include his stint as Tortuga on AMC's Breaking Bad and portraying a fictional version of himself in 1995's Heat. He's also the owner of Trejo's Tacos and Trejo's Coffee & Donuts in L.A., among other food ventures. Trejo currently stars in the Starz series American Gods.

A young readers edition of Trejo will adapted at a later date.