Danny DeVito is celebrating Earth Day's 50th anniversary by revisiting one of his favorite literary characters.

DeVito dove into Dr. Seuss' The Lorax for a special reading and EW has your exclusive first look. The 1971 children's book is a cautionary tale about environmental destruction that teaches young readers to stand up for those who can't.

This is not the first time DeVito has brought the tale of The Lorax to life, he voiced the beloved titular character in the big-screen adaptation of the book in 2012.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not," the book says.

DeVito, 75, shot the footage at home where he's self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. He also recorded a video in March asking his fellow New Yorkers to stay home to avoid getting others sick, which released by the state's mayor Andrew Cuomo.

"Hi everybody, it's Danny DeVito, and I'm asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home," he said in the message. "I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know — I'm out of there."

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: