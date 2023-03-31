Exclusively check out pages from Michael Klastorin's book about the Broadway-bound show.

Great Scott! Get a first look at Creating Back to the Future the Musical

You won't need a flux capacitor for this trip back.

Creating the Back to the Future the Musical author Michael Klastorin can claim a long history with the iconic science fiction franchise, having worked as unit publicist on the second and third Back to the Future movies.

"I worked on a film with Christoper Lloyd called The Dream Team and we got to be friendly," Klastorin tells EW. "Chris told me he was going to go play Doc again in Back to the Future II and he asked if I would be interested in him recommending me. He barely got that sentence out before I said, 'God, yes, please.' Months later, I found myself in the middle of Hill Valley, Calif., 1955, with Doc and Marty. Back to the Future II became Back to the Future II and III, so I was with that show for well over a year. I was immediately taken into the family and I've been part of it ever since."

In 2015, Klastorin authored Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History and has now followed that with Creating Back to the Future the Musical, which is published by Abrams July 3. The book details the making of the titular stage extravaganza, which opened in London's West End in October, 2021, and arrives on Broadway this summer. Klastorin was inspired to write Creating Back to the Future the Musical after movie trilogy co-writer Bob Gale, who penned the musical's book, suggested he add some material about the show to a revised edition of his earlier history.

"I started to do some interviews with people, but as I got involved in it, I said, this deserves an entire book," says Klastorin. "I cannot describe the full scope and the importance and the significance and the joy of this musical in 16 pages. So I went to Bob, and I said, 'I want to do a full book on the creation of the musical,' and he said, 'Yeah! Do it!' It's been a while, the pandemic slowed down a lot of stuff, and caused delays, but I'm thrilled that it's coming out, and its coinciding with the opening of the show on Broadway."

Creating Back to the Future The Musical Cover of 'Creating Back to the Future the Musical' | Credit: Abrams

"The book honestly took on a life of its own," Klastorin continues. "I spent five weeks in London, so I was at rehearsals, I was there for the opening previews through the opening of the show. I have seen the show many many times. Interestingly, not as many as some of the fans. One woman said to Bob that she started seeing the show so often because it was a better option to cheer her up and make her feel good than therapy. Being in that theater and watching it with full houses is an electrifying experience and one that I hope will come through in the book."

Creating Back to the Future the Musical features a foreword by Roger Bart, who played the role of Doc Brown in the West End and will reprise the part on Broadway. Gale wrote the introduction and the book also boasts an afterword by director Robert Zemeckis.

The book is published July 3 and is now available for pre-order. Exclusively check out pages from Creating Back to the Future the Musical below.

Creating Back to the Future The Musical Creating 'Back to the Future The Musical' | Credit: Phil Tragen

Creating Back to the Future The Musical Creating 'Back to the Future The Musical' | Credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Creating Back to the Future The Musical Creating 'Back to the Future The Musical' | Credit: (top) Ralph Nelson/ Universal Studios Licensing LLC; (middle) Sean Ebsworth Barnes; (bottom) Sandra Silvestri

Creating Back to the Future The Musical 'Creating Back to the Future The Musical' | Credit: Michael Klastorin; (top three photos) John Rando; (bottom) Steven Wickenden

Creating Back to the Future The Musical Creating 'Back to the Future The Musical' | Credit: (bottom two) Paul Kolnick; (top) Ralph Nelson / Universal Studios Licensing LLC; (bottom) Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Creating Back to the Future The Musical Creating 'Back to the Future The Musical' | Credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Creating Back to the Future The Musical Creating 'Back to the Future The Musical' | Credit: (bottom left) Michael Klastorin; (bottom right) Bob Gale; Sean Ebsworth Barnes

