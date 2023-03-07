The Super Bowl quarterback and civil rights activist takes EW's Pop Culture of My Life questionnaire and tells us the books, movies, and music that have inspired him.

Colin Kaepernick weighs in on Wolverine, Gladiator, and his new graphic novel Change the Game

Famous for his activism on and off the football field, Colin Kaepernick almost chose an entirely different career path when he was a young man.

Always a gifted athlete, even as a teenager, and already scouted by Major League Baseball as a future prospect, Kaepernick had many people in life that thought he should make his name on the baseball pitch. But deep down, the future quarterback knew he wasn't as passionate about baseball as he was about football. Despite the outside pressure, he decided to follow his heart, which eventually led to six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

His new autobiographical graphic novel Change the Game explains how that key moment in his life influenced how he made decisions later on, always with an eye on being true to himself and what he believed in as his famous decision to kneel during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality so forcefully proved. Explaining the impetus behind the novel during an email interview with EW, Kaepernick says "I was inspired to write Change The Game to help a younger generation navigate complex issues like racism, family dynamics, and finding their power when the spaces they're in are trying to strip it away from them."

Change the Game by Colin Kaepernick 'Change the Game' by Colin Kaepernick

With the graphic novel, which was co-written with Eve L. Ewing and illustrated by Orlando Caicedo, Kaepernick hopes "young people walk away from the book fully embracing their power in all circumstances. Life will present them with challenges, but they have the agency to control how they respond to them." Though he's been busy off the field with his publishing imprint and various activism campaigns, he's eager to get back on the gridiron, saying "There is much to do and my focus will in essence remain the same as it has been. I'll continue to build Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick Publishing, Kaepernick Media, and find a way to get back on the football field and win a championship."

In addition to his future plans, Kaepernick sat down for EW's Pop Culture of My Life questionnaire and revealed why he finds Gladiator and V For Vendetta inspiring, his last TV binge, and why "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire always puts him in a good mood.

My favorite book as a child

My favorite book as a child was We'll Never Forget You Roberto Clemente. It was the first time I read a book that centered a Black person, and it was the first time I found myself enjoying reading.

A book, movie or TV show I've read or watched over and over again?

I can watch V for Vendetta, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Gladiator endlessly. I appreciate the idea that a person is willing to meticulously plan for years with the vision that one day an opportunity will come for them to execute on it and be successful.

The last book that made me laugh

In most instances, I'm reading to gain information or a better understanding of a subject matter, which doesn't lend itself to a lot of laughs. I find most of my laughs elsewhere.

The last book that made me cry

I honestly don't remember.

My favorite fictional hero

Wolverine has always been my favorite.

My last TV binge

Alice in Borderland

The song that always makes me feel better

"September" by Earth, Wind and Fire. It makes me think of my nieces, who always put me in a good mood.

The music I listen to while I create

It depends on the emotion of what I'm trying to create. Typically, I can find the right vibe with Hip Hop, R&B or Soul music.

What I'm reading now

No More Police: A Case for Abolition by Mariame Kaba & Andrea J. Ritchie

