19 Christmas romances to keep you warm this holiday season

For those of us missing a loved one, Christmas can be a tough time of year – and it has been for Ellie Bell and her daughter ever since her husband died five years ago. Her best friend and rock Caleb has kept her going, but he’s also been hiding the feelings he has for out of respect for her late husband. When she includes a kiss under the mistletoe on her Christmas list, Caleb decides to finally throw caution to the wind and try to prove his love for her. If a story of friends-to-lovers with a little bit of best friend’s widow angst thrown in for good measure is your idea of a happy holiday read, look no further than the latest Gold Valley novel from all-star cowboy romance author Maisey Yates.