In honor of her latest book, Our Missing Hearts, the celebrated Little Fires Everywhere author talks to EW about the books, movies, and cartoon animals that shaped her.

Pop Culture of My Life: Celeste Ng on Pachinko, Lilo & Stitch and the book that got her in trouble in preschool

It's only taken Celeste Ng three novels and less than a decade to establish herself as one of the biggest stars in the contemporary-lit firmament: first with 2014's Everything I Never Told You, then the multimedia juggernaut of 2017's Little Fires Everywhere, which became a hit Hulu series, and now the just-released Our Missing Hearts, a painfully topical exploration of familial love and political rebellion in a near-future dystopia.

But ask the Pittsburgh native about her pop-culture dossier and you'll get a veritable piñata of influences, from a possibly-too-sexy Pocahontas to Ulysses, Lilo & Stitch, Pachinko, and one very hungry hatless bear.

Celeste Ng Credit: Kieran Kesner

The first reading experience I remember as a kid

So this is an incredibly nerdy story, but it's true: I was in preschool, and it was nap time and I wasn't sleepy, so I pulled out a copy of The Three Musketeers. And I got yelled at, because I was supposed to be napping! Later, I found out that my mom spoke to the teacher and said sternly, "Celeste should be allowed to read if she wants to!" After that I would just lie there reading while everyone else took a nap.

Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas Credit: Pegasus Books

A book I had to sneak to read growing up

My parents were pretty supportive of whatever I wanted to read, I don't remember them really withholding things from me as a kid. But there was one time I went to the bookstore with my friend, and I pulled down what I thought was a historical novel about Pocahontas. It turns out it was a romance novel about Pocahontas. I learned a lot from that book, just not about history.

A classic book I've never actually read

Ulysses. Well, I guess technically I've read it, because I took a class on Joyce, Modernism, and Aesthetics in college, and it was one of the texts. But the professor was a Joyce specialist and had his own ideas about how Ulysses should be taught. So he made us read the chapters out of order. I did read them, but to this day I don't have a good grasp on anything that happens in the book.

Ulysses by James Joyce Credit: Penguin Random House

A book, movie, or TV show I've read or watched over and over again

I'm a re-reader and a re-watcher by nature — there's something comforting about revisiting things you love, and I always see something new. Let's say… Lilo & Stitch. It's my favorite Disney movie, and definitely the most subversive one. I'd go so far as to say it's funnier to adults than to kids. And it's genuinely funny while never being saccharine.

LILO & STITCH, Lilo, Stitch, 2002 (c) Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection. Credit: Everett Collection

A piece of pop culture that people might be surprised to learn I love

I never really know what to say to this question, because I don't think I'm shy about my tastes, yet a longtime friend of mine was recently surprised to learn that I like baseball. I was like, duh, remember when we were in high school and Cleveland was in the World Series twice? And he said, of course, but I didn't know you were a fan! So what's surprising to someone maybe says more about how you see me than anything else.

My favorite character in literature

This is an impossible question! I can't pick just one. There are so many characters I love on the page but would never want to meet in real life — actually, I guess that's most characters. They're like that friend who always has a ton of drama, which is fun to hear about but exhausting in real life.

But there are a few characters I'd love to be a sidekick to: Dido Twite from The Wolves Chronicles, by Joan Aiken; Vesper Holly from the series of books by Lloyd Alexander; Pippi Longstocking; Cimorene from the Enchanted Forest Chronicles. I guess what I really love is capable, badass young women from children's lit. You're going to have some very strange adventures, but they're going to sail through it with aplomb.

The Wolves of Willoughby Chase (Wolves Chronicles Book 1) Credit: Doubleday Books for Young Readers

A book that always makes me laugh

Calvin and Hobbes. I'm counting all the books as one book because I think they're now available in a mega-volume, right? It holds up so incredibly well, and I have a pet theory that there's a Calvin and Hobbes strip that speaks to every life situation. Side note, I so respect that Bill Watterson decided to end the strip at its peak, rather than letting it decline over time. There are ten perfect years, and the whole run is just a masterpiece.

Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson Credit: Andrews McMeel Publishing

The last book that made me cry

Hamnet, by Maggie O'Farrell. I almost never cry while reading, but this one actually, I stayed up late to finish reading it and I accidentally woke my husband up because I was sobbing. I don't know how she did it.

July Books

The music that helps me write

I don't listen to music while I'm writing, because I start listening to the lyrics instead and get distracted. But I really like writing in coffee shops and listening to all the background noise, whatever ambient music is playing overhead and people talking and cups clinking. Does that count?

My literary crush

Wait, does this mean a character, or a writer? For characters, see above. I'd love to grow up into any of those girls. For writers, I hope someday to be half as talented and empathetic as Ed Yong, who manages to write about the intersections of the human world and the natural world with incredible incisiveness, wonder, and delight.

The last book I bought as a gift, or a book I always buy as a gift

Ooh, this is tricky. I give books to people all the time, but not in a gift way, more in a "OMG YOU NEED TO READ THIS" way. But I always buy books for kids as presents, and I pair them with toys. I just got to meet an old friends' kids for the first time, and I gave them copies of The Princess In Black series (by Shannon Hale and illustrated by LeUyen Pham), because those are always a hit with the kids I've met—boys too. They were some of my son's favorites when he was younger, and even now we still get the new ones, for old times' sake. I Want My Hat Back and This Is Not My Hat, by Jon Klassen, are others I've given multiple times.

I Want My Hat Back by Jon Klassen Credit: Candlewick

A screen adaptation of a novel that I love

I adore adaptations, especially ones that really play with the source material. So I love the Colin Firth/Jennifer Ehle and Keira Knightley Pride and Prejudices, but I also love Clueless—which some people don't realize is an adaptation of Emma? And I've been loving recent adaptations of novels to limited series, like Normal People and Pachinko.

But if I had to pick just one? Maybe The Princess Bride. The movie has Peter Falk as the grandfather, reading a book to his grandson (Fred Savage). In the novel, Goldman claims he's giving us the abridged, "good parts" version of a classic called The Princess Bride—the version his own father told him with all the boring parts left out. In the movie, that's Peter Falk as the grandfather, reading the book The Princess Bride to Fred Savage, right? Except: that "original" Princess Bride doesn't exist. Goldman is just making up the book within the book, and every time he tells us he's omitting a boring section, he puts in all this snarky commentary on what he's leaving out, and makes himself and his father and his family into characters. It's an incredibly clever book, and a genius adaptation.

Film and Television Credit: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

What I'm reading now

I'm on book tour right now and I have a hard time reading e-books, so mostly I'm catching up on news articles and essays that I've saved over the past few months "to read later." It's later! Waiting for me when I get home are The Hero Of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken, The Marriage Plot by Maggie O'Farrell, and Stay True by Hua Hsu. And, also, a book about werewolves that I found in an antique shop on vacation.

Stay True by Hua Hsu Credit: Doubleday

The book I most want to be remembered for

This is like asking which of your children you hope survies to carry on the family legacy. I mean, don't you want them all to?

Related Content