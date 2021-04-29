See all the photos from EW's Summer Books Special cover shoot with Casey Wilson

Wilson now has her own family — her husband, Black Monday EP David Caspe, and two sons — who factor heavily into the book's themes. The decision to share stories about their home life, especially given her level of fame, wasn't one she took lightly. "First of all I appreciate you saying I’m known, I don’t know if you did a miscalculation there," Wilson jokes. "But I thought hard about privacy. My husband has no social media, hates to be in the spotlight, and didn't necessarily want to be anywhere in the book. But he’s also such a huge part of my life and is good as a character— especially as a counterpoint to me."