See all the photos from EW's Summer Books Special cover shoot with Casey Wilson
Casey Wilson's comedy of eras
In a sharp new essay collection, The Wreckage of My Presence, actress Casey Wilson weaves big feelings into even bigger laughs — here, she sits for the cover shoot of EW's Summer Books special.
While Wreckage is predictably funny, the heart of the book comes from grief — it's meant to be a love letter to her late mother. "She was such an incredible force that I wanted to tell her story and celebrate her," Wilson says.
Wilson now has her own family — her husband, Black Monday EP David Caspe, and two sons — who factor heavily into the book's themes. The decision to share stories about their home life, especially given her level of fame, wasn't one she took lightly. "First of all I appreciate you saying I’m known, I don’t know if you did a miscalculation there," Wilson jokes. "But I thought hard about privacy. My husband has no social media, hates to be in the spotlight, and didn't necessarily want to be anywhere in the book. But he’s also such a huge part of my life and is good as a character— especially as a counterpoint to me."
Casey also shares hilariously self-deprecating tales of her own self-proclaimed life of excess: hiring kitchen whisperers, attending astrology retreats, being a "bed person." (You'll have to read the book to learn about that last one). “There’s a joyless aspect to self-restraint,” she says. “And I’m not willing to give up that joy.”
Wreckage includes chapters that showcase her strong female friendships, from Bitch Sesh podcast host Danielle Schneider to longtime collaborator June Diane Raphael (currently starring on Grace & Frankie). "Casey has been one of my best friends since we were 18 years old (so just a few short years ago now) and I’ve had a front row seat to her hilarious, heart-wrenching and unforgettable writing the entire time," Raphael tells EW. "I’m THRILLED the rest of the world gets a glimpse into what she’s capable of in this book."
“I turned 40 right when I finished the book, and I feel like I can close the chapter of my life that was marked by grieving and longing and terrible decisions, but also hopefulness and fun,” she says. “I used to be riddled with insecurity. I’m sure there are things people won’t like about me, but I’m really okay with that.”
Share the Gallery
- Josh makes plans to move on in exclusive Younger midseason trailer
- Trixie Mattel, Alaska, more RuPaul's Drag Race stars join 2021 Digital Drag Fest lineup
- First look: Elizabeth Gilpin's Stolen is a harrowing indictment of therapeutic boarding schools
- Get a new look at the shocking tragedy of the Hart family: 'It seemed like they were happy'