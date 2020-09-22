You author reveals cover for series' third book You Love Me

In May of 2019, we found out that Caroline Kepnes ' You book series, otherwise known as the inspiration for the hit Netflix series starring Penn Badgley , would be getting a third and fourth novel . More than a year later, the third book, titled You Love Me, has a cover.

Kepnes previously gave EW an early preview of the book, saying that, following the events of Hidden Bodies, "Joe is really proud of himself because a lot of people in his position descend into darkness after having been through what he’s gone through in book two and then in the beginning of book three. And he decides that he’s going to be a better person and he’s very proud of himself for that. Having dealt with Love’s family and dating someone with this close relationship with their twin brother, he’s very focused on the idea that he should be the one with the family. But yeah, the main thrust of it is that he’s very proud of his strength."